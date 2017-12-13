Doutzen Kroes stars in HunkemÃ¶ller’s Glam Collection campaign for Christmas 2017

Lucire


Doutzen Kroes stars in HunkemÖller's Glam Collection campaign for Christmas 2017


NEWS Red’s a key, seductive colour for Christmas as HunkemÃ¶ller and Doutzen Kroes up the glam quotient
Filed by Lucire staff/December 13, 2017/21.14




HunkemÃ¶ller

HunkemÃ¶ller has released images of its latest campaign with Dutch model Doutzen Kroes.
   In time for Christmas, HunkemÃ¶ller has dubbed its latest release the Glam Collection, comprising lingerie, shapewear, bras, robes and slippers.
   Red makes its appearance in the Glam Collection, with the brand signalling that it could work for either Christmas or Valentine’s Day.
   Kroes is joined in the campaign by several other models in both the TVCs and still photos.
   Kroes was first appointed HunkemÃ¶ller’s official model in September 2016. She has collaborated with HunkemÃ¶ller on the Doutzenâ€™s Stories lingerie collection, as well as Doutzenâ€™s Sport Stories sportswear and Doutzenâ€™s Summer Stories swimwear.
   The Glam Collection is now available from HunkemÃ¶ller.



HunkemÃ¶ller

Filed under: celebrity, fashion, Lucire, modelling, photography, tendances, trend, TV

 

