G-Eazy Ã— H&M menswear collaboration to appear in March 2018

G-Eazy × H&M menswear collaboration to appear in March 2018


NEWS One of hip-hop’s fast-rising stars, and often considered one of music’s best dressed men, has collaborated with the Swedish retailer
Filed by Lucire staff/December 14, 2017/23.44


Hennes & Mauritz’s next collaborator is G-Eazy, the rapper and producer who will be working with the label on an upcoming menswear essentials’ collection.
   G-Eazy Ã— H&M’s new collection will hit stores worldwide on March 1, 2018.
   G-Eazy’s star has been steadily rising since his first studio album, These Things Happen, appeared in 2014, hitting the US Billboard 200. His single ‘Me, Myself and I’, from his second studio album, When It’s Dark Out, reached the Billboard Top 100. His new album, The Beautiful & Damned, released worldwide today (December 15) and accessible on Spotify.
   G-Eazy has worked with H&M on the new collection, which reflects his personal style. ‘My style is like my signature and part of my creativity, itâ€™s my way of expressing myself as an artist. Iâ€™m so proud of the G-Eazy x H&M collection and Iâ€™m excited to share it with the world,’ he said in a release.
   â€˜It is such a cool opportunity, a way to take my taste and style and inspirations and turn that into clothes that are accessible on such an enormous scale,’ he told H&M for its online magazine.
   He was impressed with H&M’s earlier collaboration with The Weeknd (see Lucire issue 37).
   Andreas LÃ¶wenstam, H&Mâ€™s menâ€™s head of design, said, ‘G-Eazy is such a cool guy, he defines the menswear moment right now and itâ€™s been a real pleasure to work with him on these sharp pieces. We love his unique take on streetwear with tailoring, and his love of checks and vivid colour. We look forward to revealing more about the collection with all G-Eazy and H&M fans.’
   An interview with G-Eazy can be found at the H&M website.

Filed under: celebrity, culture, entertainment, fashion, Los Angeles, Lucire, Sweden, tendances, trend

 

