MaÃ«va Coucke, Miss Nord Pas-de-Calais, wins Miss France 2018


NEWS MaÃ«va Coucke bet on her red hair making her stand out in the Miss France competitionâ€”and it appears she was right. She is the third contestant from Nord-Pas-de-Calais to win Miss France in recent years
Filed by Lucire staff/December 16, 2017/23.23


MaÃ«va Coucke has been crowned Miss France 2018 at the ChÃ¢teauroux MÃ©tropole, succeeding Alicia Aylies.
   MaÃ«va Coucke, Miss Nord Pas-de-Calais, is a 23-year-old student who is passionate about fashion and photography. She believed that her red hair would make her stand out in the Miss France competition.
   Coucke follows in the footsteps of Camille Cerf and Iris Mittenaere, who had both hailed from Nord-Pas-de-Calais.
   She has a twin, AlizÃ©e, who models.
   MaÃ«va Coucke already holds a degree in international trade, and has just started a law degree.
   Runner-up was Eva Colas, Miss Corse, followed by Lison di Martino, Miss ÃŽle-de-France, then Safiatou Guinot, Miss Champagne-Ardenne, and Audrey Chane-Pao-Kan, Miss RÃ©union.
   They had been short-listed from Miss Languedoc-Roussillon, Miss Martinique, Miss Provence, Miss Limousin, Miss Île-de-France, Miss Corse, Miss Aquitaine, Miss RÃ©union, Miss Champagne-Ardenne, Miss RhÃ´ne-Alpes, Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais, and Miss Guyane.
   The live telecast on TF1 began at 8.50 p.m. local time, hosted once again by Jean-Pierre Foucault and organizer Sylvie Tellier.
   Special guest star Ed Sheeran performed in the last section prior to the winner being announced.
   Of the many earlier individual parades during the telecast was a tribute to French rocker Johnny Hallyday. There was also a segment devoted to violence against women, appropriate in a year where producer Harvey Weinstein fell from grace after revelations of his alleged sexual harassment and abuse.
   Thirty regional contestants vied for the Miss France 2018 crown, facing a jury led by couturier Jean Paul Gaultier and former Miss France and Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere.
   Last year’s telecast was watched by 7Â·6 million people.

Filed under: celebrity, culture, entertainment, fashion, living, Lucire, modelling, Paris

 

