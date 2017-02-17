David Jones Wellington’s Boxing Day sale has specials from Valentino, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Acqua di Parma

The Australian-owned department store is planning a Boxing Day sale which expects to see 10,000 Wellingtonians through its doorsFiled by Lucire staff/December 21, 2017/2.17





David Jones in Wellington is having a Boxing Day clearance sale, where there are genuine specials to be had.

The store is touting savings of up to 50 per cent on fashion, and 40 per cent on homeware, manchester and beds. They’re expecting 10,000 people to walk through their doors on Boxing Day. Across all David Jones’s stores, the company expects to move 55,000 women’s dresses, 600,000 pieces of intimate apparel and hosiery, 1,000,000 men’s business shirts, among other items.

Some of the items Lucire has been informed about include the Acqua di Parma Colonia Intensa set, at NZ$157Â·50 (down from NZ$225), the Acqua di Parma Rosa Nobile Set, at NZ$201Â·60 (was $288); CÃ©line sunglasses that were previously NZ$499 and NZ$605 down to NZ$349 and NZ$423Â·50; the Helen Kaminski Provence 12-inch Raffia hat now at NZ$203 (was NZ$290); the Kate Spade Cameron Street Lucie cross-body bag, at NZ$311Â·50 (down from NZ$445); the Kate Spade New York small square studs, now NZ$48Â·20 (was NZ$59Â·90); the Marc by Marc Jacobs Mandy black watch, now NZ$326Â·25 (was NZ$435), and the Marc by Marc Jacobs’ the Jacobs White watch, at the same price; and the Marc Jacobs Recruit tote bag, now NZ$899. The Milana twisted paper classic fedora is now NZ$48Â·93 (down from NZ$69Â·90); the Senso Lana block heel with strap is now NZ$249; the Sol Sana Carla heel is now NZ$189Â·95; and the Valentino Rockstud Spike medium cross-body tote is down to NZ$2,637 (down from NZ$4,395).























