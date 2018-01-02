Demi Lovato’s third collaboration with fitness label Fabletics now on sale

Fabletics, the fitness brand co-founded by actress Kate Hudson in 2013 for every woman, has announced the Demi Lovato for Fabletics capsule collection, marking the third time the singer has collaborated with the label.

Lovato herself models for the collection, which includes her first accessories, including seven footwear designs and two bags.

The collection has futuristic elements, metallic accents, and textural meshes, says the company, with a colour palette in teal, rose, almond, rose gold, and a Mojave Desert-inspired print. As with earlier collections, there are tops, sports bras, leggings and shorts, available in sizes from XXS to 3X.

Lovato said in a release, ‘I was so excited when Fabletics asked me to come back to design another capsule collection with them! I’ve learned so much from working with the Fabletics design team the past year and really wanted to take it to the next level with this collection now that I’m more confident with the process. I think that this collection reflects my personal style more than ever. It was also very important to me to incorporate all of the feedback I’ve received from my supportive fans. I made sure to include different elements and details into the collection that were not only important to me but to them as well.’

The Demi Lovato for Fabletics capsule collection went on sale January 1, both online and Fabletics stores across US, and subsequently in a total of 10 countries.