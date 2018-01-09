Lucire


Emily Ratajkowski is new face of KÃ©rastase; Inez and Vinoodh shoot campaign


NEWS Emily Ratajkowski’s effortless shifting between art, film, music and modelling, and her huge Instagram following, see her chosen by the L’OrÃ©al group brand
Filed by Lucire staff/January 9, 2018/21.24


British-born model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has been announced as the face of KÃ©rastase Paris, in a campaign shot by Inez & Vinoodh (Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin).
   Ratajkowski’s high profile, including her 16 million Instagram followers and her work in fashion, music, art and film, contributed to her choice by the L’OrÃ©al group brand.
   KÃ©rastase claims that Ratajkowsi is ‘hair-obsessed,’ including a quotation attributed to her in a release: ‘I am excited and proud to be chosen as a KÃ©rastase ambassador. Hair is essential to how I express myself. I love that feeling of clean, textured, natural hair, that instantly makes me feel more confident. I consider my hair as the reflection of my inner strength. It’s not an ornament but a way to express myself. I think that’s true for all women. There’s such an empowering femininity to hair. It allows women to define who they want to be. That’s why they deserve the best care.’

Filed under: beauty, celebrity, culture, entertainment, film, hair, Lucire, modelling, Paris

 

