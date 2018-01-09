Kaia Gerber to appear in Marc Jacobs Beauty campaign, breaking next month





Kaia Gerber is following in her mother Cindy Crawford’s footsteps in modelling: Marc Jacobs Beauty, an LVMH brand, has announced that she will appear in its latest campaign for its Velvet Noir Major Volume mascara.

The initial images will appear in subscriber issues of Vogueâ€™s March 2018 issue, and used in other media platforms through 2018, says the company.

The photographs were taken backstage at Marc Jacobs’ springâ€“summer 2018 catwalk show last September, with Gerber wearing the yellow finalÃ© gown with a black satin turban. Diane Kendal did her make-up, using the mascara; Elissa Santisi styled, Guido Palau did Gerber’s hair, and Katie Grand served as creative director.

Further images will appear in the spring, promoting a Marc Jacobs Beauty fragrance.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume mascara is available online at Marc Jacobs Beautyâ€™s and Sephoraâ€™s websites, and at Sephora, select Marc Jacobs stores, Neimanâ€“Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.

The Marc Jacobs Beauty brand was created in 2013 as a brand extension of the Marc Jacobs line. Kendo, also part of LVMH, is behind its development.