A golden affair
Filed by Elyse Glickman/January 10, 2018/20.37
Step into one of Gavin B. Keillyâ€™s pre-award show shindigs, and chances are youâ€™ll see top-tier celebrities and several unforgettable moments. Some will argue the highlight was award-winning actor Paul Sorvino breaking into an impromptu aria. Others will say it was the goodie bags offered by GBK favourite, the Artisan Group, and a few will counter that they were inspired by fellow celebrities speaking on behalf of charity Today Iâ€™m Brave. There were also some fun encounters with technology, trying out translator Clik earbuds by Mymanu and Nanoleaf “smart headphones”. And then there were the simple pleasures of a hand sanitizer that goes on like a fragrance.
A personal favourite moment took place at the Burke Williams table, getting decompressed with a chair massage by the talented Chris, based at the spa groupâ€™s Sherman Oaks branch. The spirits’ offerings from Blue Nun 24K, Hiro Gold Sake, and Moraga Vineyards Wines (hidden in plain site in Bel Air!) made for a close second.
Two Facedâ€™s chocolate-inspired line was too cute, and I look forward to trying out the CO2 Lift home facial over the weekend. LMEâ€™s art livened up the room while the Good Greekâ€™s food was a delicious crowd pleasure everybody got to partake in (especially among Chicago transplants craving a classic gyros). Perhaps it was no accident the grill was set up next to reps for Food on Foot, a much-needed organization helping out Los Angelesâ€™ homeless and others in need during a critical time where the city faces an affordable housing shortage, among other public issues. On the other side, there was the Avocado Sock, a cute ripening sleeve for avocados that also helps Vancouverâ€™s most vulnerable get back on their feet by crafting the woollen items.
Other celebrities spotted included Randy Jackson, Shanola Hampton, Dinah Jane, Alan Cumming, Mara Wilson, Jessica Graf, Teala Dunn, and Kelly Stables.â€”Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor