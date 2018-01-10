Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


A golden affair


NEWS GBK takes over the Montage Hotel ballroom with an ultra-exclusive collection of goods, gadgets, excellent libations, and worthy charities, reports Elyse Glickman
Filed by Elyse Glickman/January 10, 2018/20.37




Step into one of Gavin B. Keillyâ€™s pre-award show shindigs, and chances are youâ€™ll see top-tier celebrities and several unforgettable moments. Some will argue the highlight was award-winning actor Paul Sorvino breaking into an impromptu aria. Others will say it was the goodie bags offered by GBK favourite, the Artisan Group, and a few will counter that they were inspired by fellow celebrities speaking on behalf of charity Today Iâ€™m Brave. There were also some fun encounters with technology, trying out translator Clik earbuds by Mymanu and Nanoleaf “smart headphones”. And then there were the simple pleasures of a hand sanitizer that goes on like a fragrance.
   A personal favourite moment took place at the Burke Williams table, getting decompressed with a chair massage by the talented Chris, based at the spa groupâ€™s Sherman Oaks branch. The spirits’ offerings from Blue Nun 24K, Hiro Gold Sake, and Moraga Vineyards Wines (hidden in plain site in Bel Air!) made for a close second.
   Two Facedâ€™s chocolate-inspired line was too cute, and I look forward to trying out the CO2 Lift home facial over the weekend. LMEâ€™s art livened up the room while the Good Greekâ€™s food was a delicious crowd pleasure everybody got to partake in (especially among Chicago transplants craving a classic gyros). Perhaps it was no accident the grill was set up next to reps for Food on Foot, a much-needed organization helping out Los Angelesâ€™ homeless and others in need during a critical time where the city faces an affordable housing shortage, among other public issues. On the other side, there was the Avocado Sock, a cute ripening sleeve for avocados that also helps Vancouverâ€™s most vulnerable get back on their feet by crafting the woollen items.
   Other celebrities spotted included Randy Jackson, Shanola Hampton, Dinah Jane, Alan Cumming, Mara Wilson, Jessica Graf, Teala Dunn, and Kelly Stables.â€”Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor

























Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Golden Globe suites: another great GBK â€œsign...
A good day well spent for a million better nights
A 2017 Academy Awards suite thatâ€™s all heart
Practically famous
GBK puts the â€˜loungeâ€™ back into its Go...
A Golden mine of beauty finds, as the Secret Room ...
Filed under: beauty, celebrity, entertainment, health, living, Los Angeles, Lucire, technology

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow