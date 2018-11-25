Lucire


Doutzen Kroes launches Hunkemöller’s latest sportswear collection


NEWS Doutzen Kroes continues her relationship with Hunkemöller, which adds a sportswear line to its Doutzen’s Stories collections
Filed by Lucire staff/January 12, 2018



Hunkemöller released the latest edition of its sportswear collection, Doutzen’s Sports Stories, at the end of December, following an event in München hosted by the model herself.
   The event saw Kroes host a lunch, followed by a barre workout—while wearing her latest collection, of course.
   The collection features a black base, with pink a secondary colour, and some items having grey offsets. It also features a floral print, also with a black base.
   There are tops, leggings, sport bras and a tracksuit, as well as matching accessories. Customers are invited to use the Hunkemöller sport bra size calculator to see which style suits them best.
   Kroes was first appointed Hunkemöller’s official model in September 2016. The collection is available at hunkemoller.co.uk.












Jens Hartmann

Filed under: celebrity, fashion, living, Lucire, modelling, tendances, trend, TV

 

Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

