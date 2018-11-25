Doutzen Kroes launches Hunkemöller’s latest sportswear collection





Hunkemöller released the latest edition of its sportswear collection, Doutzen’s Sports Stories, at the end of December, following an event in München hosted by the model herself.

The event saw Kroes host a lunch, followed by a barre workout—while wearing her latest collection, of course.

The collection features a black base, with pink a secondary colour, and some items having grey offsets. It also features a floral print, also with a black base.

There are tops, leggings, sport bras and a tracksuit, as well as matching accessories. Customers are invited to use the Hunkemöller sport bra size calculator to see which style suits them best.

Kroes was first appointed Hunkemöller’s official model in September 2016. The collection is available at hunkemoller.co.uk.























Jens Hartmann