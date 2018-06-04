IWC Schaffhausen turns 150: Sonam Kapoor, Bradley Cooper, Adriana Lima, Karolína Kurková, Cate Blanchett celebrate

IWC Schaffhausen has gone all out with its sesquicentenary, commemorating it at the SIHH in Genève with both a stand showcasing its Jubilee collection of 27 limited-edition watches from the Portugieser, Portofino, Pilots’ Watches and Da Vinci lines, and a gala dinner hosted by Tess Daly, with performances by Aloe Blacc, Eric Harland, Ronan Keating and Paloma Faith.

Visitors to the IWC booth at SIHH during its Jubilee collection launch yesterday included numerous celebrities and VIPs. Representing IWC were CEO Christoph Grainger-Herr and CMO Franziska Gsell.

The centrepiece of the display stand was a “time machine” with digital displays inspired by IWC watches.

Many of the same celebs were present at last night's dinner.

Also yesterday, actor Bradley Cooper was named IWC Schaffhausen’s newest ambassador.

At the stand

Chris Jackson, Harold Cunningham

At the dinner

Chris Jackson, Harold Cunningham