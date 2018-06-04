Lucire


IWC Schaffhausen turns 150: Sonam Kapoor, Bradley Cooper, Adriana Lima, Karolína Kurková, Cate Blanchett celebrate


NEWS Miss Universe Australia 2015 Monika Radulović, influencers Xenia Tchoumi and Kristina Bazan, model Franziska Knuppe, racing driver Jochen Mass and others joined IWC Schaffhausen to launch its Jubilee range
Filed by Lucire staff/January 17, 2018/6.04


IWC Schaffhausen has gone all out with its sesquicentenary, commemorating it at the SIHH in Genève with both a stand showcasing its Jubilee collection of 27 limited-edition watches from the Portugieser, Portofino, Pilots’ Watches and Da Vinci lines, and a gala dinner hosted by Tess Daly, with performances by Aloe Blacc, Eric Harland, Ronan Keating and Paloma Faith.
   Visitors to the IWC booth at SIHH during its Jubilee collection launch yesterday included Sonam Kapoor, James Marsden, Juan Mata, Luis Figo, Bradley Cooper, Filippo Fiora, Filippo Cirulli, Adriana Lima, Karolína Kurková, Dev Patel, Evelina Kamph, Helen Svedin, Ralf Möller, Franziska Knuppe, Moritz Bleibtreu, Ana Girardot, Pierfrancesco Favino and Anna Ferzetti, Jochen Mass, Kristina Bazan, Andrea Berton, Johannes Huebl, Marco Grob, Alexandra Lapp, Nenad Mlinarević, Erwan Heussaff, Ryan Clark, Anish Bhatt, Alex Rivière, Andrés Velencoso, Elias El-indari, Raya Abirached, Lana El Sahely, Jessica Kahawaty, Xenia Tchoumi, Valtteri Bottas, Carmen Jorda, Fabian Cancellara, Jan Frodeno, Patrick Seabase, João Freire, Christian Carabias, Alana Netzer, Günther Netzer, Elvira Netzer, Baschi, Tuba Buyukustun, Hend Sabri, Raya Abirached, Kanika Kapoor, Alesandro Ljubičić, Monika Radulović, Kim Cam Jones, John Helliwell, and Tiany Kiriloff. Representing IWC were CEO Christoph Grainger-Herr and CMO Franziska Gsell.
   The centrepiece of the display stand was a “time machine” with digital displays inspired by IWC watches.
   Many of the same celebs were present at last night’s dinner. Adding to the VIPs were José María Yazpik, Storm Keating, Cate Blanchett, Karen Minier, David Coulthard, Amanda Nevill, Valentina Siragusa, Nick Wooster, Anissa Martell Harland, Erwan Jean Hussaff, Matthew Zorpas, Luca Macellari Palmieri, Jim Chapman, Ralf Möller, Sandra Vecchi Berton, Valtteri Bottas, Chen Bolin, Anna Drijver, and Seven (Jan Dettwyler).
   Also yesterday, actor Bradley Cooper was named IWC Schaffhausen’s newest ambassador.

Filed under: celebrity, China, culture, entertainment, fashion, film, living, Lucire, modelling, trend

 

