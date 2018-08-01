Lucire


Clé de Peau Beauté’s new campaign starring Felicity Jones launches in LA


NEWS Clé de Peau Beauté has relaunched its brand with a new tagline, a new promotional film, and, as announced in 2017, a new spokeswoman, Felicity Jones
Filed by Lucire staff/January 19, 2018/8.38





Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Clé de Peau Beauté has relaunched its brand with a new spokeswoman, English actress Felicity Jones, who replaced Amanda Seyfried in 2017, at an event at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.
   The Academy Award-nominated actress stars in Clé de Peau Beauté’s new promotional film, A Radiant Day, along with all its spring–summer 2018 campaign imagery. A new tagline, ‘Unlock the Power of Your Radiance’, also débuted.
   The film was shot in London over two days, and breaks in Asia, North America and Russia, and in travel retail, this month.
   Clé de Peau Beauté, part of the Shiseido Group, says Jones ’embodies the brand’s DNA: intelligent, uncompromising and exquisite.’
   VIPs attending the event, hosted by Yukari Suzuki, Clé de Peau Beauté’s chief brand officer, included Rieko Kumamoto, Wendy Nguyen, Lainy Hedaya, Dylana Suárez, Natalie Lim Suárez, Erica Choi, Veronica Wai Yan Li, Tania Sarin, Marianna Hewitt, Gavin Casalegno and Larsen Thompson, Alana Hadid, Alisha Goldstein, Cher Bai, Yan Xu, Olivia López, Yvette King, Tania Sarin, SunHee Grinnell, and Monika Blunder.
   The spring–summer 2018 line includes a new firming serum, lipsticks, radiant lip gloss, foundation, concealer, and a reworked La Crème.


























Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Filed under: beauty, celebrity, film, living, Los Angeles, Lucire, TV

 

