Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri take top honours at 2018 SAG Awards

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri scored big at the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards, with lead Frances McDormand winning Best Actress, Sam Rockwell winning Best Supporting Actor, and the cast taking the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture prize.

The 24th awards’ ceremony, with all-female presenters, led by MC Kristen Bell, in recognition of women speaking out against sexual harassment and assault in the film and TV industries.

Bell said in her opening monologue, ‘We are living in a watershed moment, and as we march forward with active momentum and open ears, let’s make sure we are leading the charge with empathy and diligence, because fear and anger never win the race.’

Presenter Brie Larson noted that SAG would announce a code of conduct for behaviour on set.

Among the film awards, Gary Oldman won Best Actor for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, and Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress as Tonya Harding’s mother in I, Tonya.

Big Little Lies’ Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård respectively won Best Actress (her first SAG win from 10 nominations) and Best Actor in a TV movie or limited series.

In drama series, Sterling K. Brown won Best Actor for This Is Us, while Claire Foy’s performance as HM Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown won her the Best Actress gong. This Is Us also won the best ensemble cast award for a drama series.

For comedy, William H. Macy won for Shameless, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Veep. Veep won the best ensemble cast award for a comedy series.

Stunt awards were also given, with Wonder Woman winning for film and Game of Thrones for TV.

Acting legend Morgan Freeman was honoured with SAG’s Life Achievement Award. He said, ‘These moments in life usually will call for an entire litany of thank-yous. I can’t do that because I don’t know all of your names, so I won’t try. This is beyond honour. This is a place in history.’ Freeman also took the opportunity to highlight gender inequality in the business during his acceptance speech.