Zoë Saldana stars in Campari’s latest promotional film, with red-carpet première in Milano

Campari has once again ramped up its promotion using the colour red along with an internationally recognized film star—in this case, Zoë Saldana, in a film called The Legend of Red Hand, directed by Stefano Sollima. It is part of the Campari Red Diaries campaign, which débuted last year.

Adriano Giannini stars with Saldana, who plays Mia Parc (an anagram of Campari). The plot revolves around Parc going around the world in search of a mysterious figure, Red Hand, who makes the best Campari cocktails. ‘People say that if you try a Negroni made by Red Hand, you realize you have never tasted a Negroni in your life’—or so goes the tale.

Beginning at the Duomo (Milano, after all, is the home of Campari), Parc heads to New York, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Berlin and London, meeting real-life bartenders at each location, each of whom has created their own Red Hand Campari cocktail.

The bartenders, in order, are (Mattia Pastori, Camparino in Galleria) Leo Robitschek (the NoMad bar, NYC), Pipi Yalour (Apartamento, Córdoba), Marcio Silva (Guilhotina Bar, Rio de Janeiro), Marie Rausch (Rotkehlchen—Wohnraum mit Küche und Bar, Berlin) and Rich Woods (Duck & Waffle, London).

‘Playing Mia Parc in The Legend of Red Hand was a fantastic experience, allowing me to delve into a world steeped in mystery and intrigue through my character and her mission for perfection. Being part of a campaign that not only has a great legacy, but for a brand with such rich iconic heritage is always such a pleasure, particularly with a partner such as Campari who recognize that behind a great cocktail, there is a great bartender and without the participation of amazing hands, the ingredients wouldn’t quite live up to their fullest potential,’ said Saldana.

The film is now available on YouTube (embedded below), but also enjoyed a red-carpet première in Milano after an earlier Q&A. Campari CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz played host to VIPs including Gaia Trussardi, Mia Ceran, and Marco Perego. Saldana wore a stunning red (of course) gown by Alberta Ferretti, with earrings by Buccellati and shoes by Stuart Weitzman.

The campaign was created by J. Walter Thompson Milano, including The Legend of Red Hand story. The screenplay was written by Stefano Bises, and produced by Think Cattleya.

