Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Beauty news: Shiseido launches Essential Energy; Cleopatra Cat Eye Stamp; Dermaviduals wins two awards


NEWS Elyse Glickman checks out two beauty launches in the Los Angeles area, while Australia’s Dermaviduals celebrates a double award win at My Face My Body
Filed by Elyse Glickman/February 6, 2018/22.35


Shiseido-a-go-go


The Los Angeles launch of Shiseido’s Essential Energy, the Japanese beauty giant’s first new collection of skin care in four years, had more of a frenetic Harajuku neighbourhood vibe than refined Ginza (though the “Ginza exclusivity” was reserved for a dinner party for top influencers). The products themselves are designed to bring the company’s commitment to quality and natural ingredients to a broader and younger audience with simple packaging and affordable price points. Products showcased included Essential Energy moisturizing gel cream, Essential Energy moisturizing cream, and Essential Energy day cream broad-spectrum SPF 20.—Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor

Meow-wow!

Even with newer, long-lasting eyeliners on the market, however, not all of us have the steady hand required to create that eye-opening look. The Cleopatra Cat Eye Stamp (US$19·99), launched by Swiss cosmetics brand Lyda Beauty, roars in with a perfect solution allowing anybody to create the perfect red carpet-ready wink. The patent-pending device, available in “bold” and “sleek” formats, is a compact, user-friendly applicator resembling an old-school fountain pen that delivers richly pigmented liquid eyeliner to a precisely angled stamp on one end, and a fine-tipped point on the other. The eyeliner is dermatologist-approved and is hypoallergenic, free of toxins and fragrances.—Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor

Dermaviduals recognized for customer service

Dermaviduals has won two awards at My Face My Body for 2017, one of the largest awards’ programmes for æsthetics’ practices and brands. They’ve been awarded the Best Customer Loyalty Programme award (for their Diamond Reward VIP programme), and Highly Commended for Best Customer Service by a Manufacturer or Supplier.
   Co-managing directors Reika Roberts and Simone Vescio jointly said in a release, ‘We are thrilled to have won the award for Best Customer Loyalty Program and Best Customer Service. This is really a tribute to our team who have such a passion for what they do and truly believe in why we do it. As a brand, we have come so far over the years and we have even bigger and better plans for the year ahead, so stay tuned!’

Also in Lucire’s news section
Clé de Peau Beauté’s new campaign starring F...
Practically famous
Felicity Jones is Clé de Peau Beauté’s new f...
C’est Jolie: old Hollywood charm meets serious ski...
Beautifully free spirits: 2017’s Indie Beauty Expo...
A Golden mine of beauty finds, as the Secret Room ...
Filed under: beauty, Los Angeles, Lucire

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 37
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow