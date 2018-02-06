Beauty news: Shiseido launches Essential Energy; Cleopatra Cat Eye Stamp; Dermaviduals wins two awards

Shiseido-a-go-go





The Los Angeles launch of Shiseido’s Essential Energy, the Japanese beauty giant’s first new collection of skin care in four years, had more of a frenetic Harajuku neighbourhood vibe than refined Ginza (though the “Ginza exclusivity” was reserved for a dinner party for top influencers). The products themselves are designed to bring the company’s commitment to quality and natural ingredients to a broader and younger audience with simple packaging and affordable price points. Products showcased included Essential Energy moisturizing gel cream, Essential Energy moisturizing cream, and Essential Energy day cream broad-spectrum SPF 20.—Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor

Meow-wow!

Even with newer, long-lasting eyeliners on the market, however, not all of us have the steady hand required to create that eye-opening look. The Cleopatra Cat Eye Stamp (US$19·99), launched by Swiss cosmetics brand Lyda Beauty, roars in with a perfect solution allowing anybody to create the perfect red carpet-ready wink. The patent-pending device, available in “bold” and “sleek” formats, is a compact, user-friendly applicator resembling an old-school fountain pen that delivers richly pigmented liquid eyeliner to a precisely angled stamp on one end, and a fine-tipped point on the other. The eyeliner is dermatologist-approved and is hypoallergenic, free of toxins and fragrances.—Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor

Dermaviduals recognized for customer service

Dermaviduals has won two awards at My Face My Body for 2017, one of the largest awards’ programmes for æsthetics’ practices and brands. They’ve been awarded the Best Customer Loyalty Programme award (for their Diamond Reward VIP programme), and Highly Commended for Best Customer Service by a Manufacturer or Supplier.

Co-managing directors Reika Roberts and Simone Vescio jointly said in a release, ‘We are thrilled to have won the award for Best Customer Loyalty Program and Best Customer Service. This is really a tribute to our team who have such a passion for what they do and truly believe in why we do it. As a brand, we have come so far over the years and we have even bigger and better plans for the year ahead, so stay tuned!’