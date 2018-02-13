Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns fronts H&M Conscious Exclusive’s 2018 campaign

H&M has found another high-profile spokeswoman for its Conscious Exclusive collection, which uses Econyl, made from regenerated fishnets and nylon waste, as well as discarded candlesticks for the jewelleryFiled by Lucire staff/February 13, 2018/21.50







Mikael Jansson

Christy Turlington Burns, one of the original supermodels, stars in the 2018 H&M Conscious Exclusive campaign, to be released on April 19, 2018. New Zealand’s H&M Sylvia Park store will be the first to retail the new line.

The collection of womenswear, shoes and accessories, including jewellery, makes use of Econyl, a regenerated fibre from fishnets and nylon waste, and recycled silver from, inter alia, discarded candlesticks and other scrap metal. Tencel, recycled polyester and organic linen also appear.

Econyl has been woven into a sheer fabric with embroidery on a white lace wedding dress, and a dark grey–blue lace long-sleeve mini-dress; the jewellery is made from recycled silver, made with ‘minimal environmental impact,’ says H&M.

Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M’s creative adviser, adds, ‘Econyl is a 100 per cent regenerated nylon fibre from nylon waste that support clean oceans. The way the materials feature in our Conscious Exclusive collection shows how the latest technology can be incorporated with time-honoured techniques for spectacular results.’

Inspiration has come from the Swedish Arts and Crafts’ movement, namely the home of Karin and Carl Larsson, officially the Carl Larsson-gården, but colloquially Lilla Hyttnäs, in the village of Sundborn in Dalarna, Sweden.

The cottage is known for its paintings and tapestries. Carl Larsson had his own style, influenced by William Morris and the Arts and Crafts’ movement; Karin Larsson designed the tapestries and furniture. The cottage was considered, even in its day, a real demonstration of good design, and has become a tourist destination for those in the know.

The print campaign was photographed by Mikael Jansson, who has collaborated with H&M for many years. Christy Turlington Burns, Aamito Lagum, and Giedrė Dukauskaitė appear in the campaign.

‘I’ve learned so much about sustainable materials and how far we’ve come being part of the H&M Conscious Exclusive campaign. The collection is really feminine and elegant,’ said Turlington Burns.



Mikael Jansson

















