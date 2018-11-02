Make Up For Ever announces international group of ‘unfiltered’ and make-up artists for Ultra HD campaign

Make Up For Ever shows it’s connected to the global tribe with its latest youthful campaignFiled by Lucire staff/February 20, 2018/11.02





One of our favourite brands, Make Up For Ever, has announced its team of ‘unfiltered artists’ and make-up artists to promote its Ultra HD line.

The artists are an international ensemble: from Korea are Jinjoo, guitarist for Dnce, and Taeyun Park, professional make-up artist and complexion expert; Bayli and Kaya Nico of the Skins Rock Band, and Lottie, a professional make-up artist, from Los Angeles; pop artist Dagny and professional make-up artist and influencer Linda Hallberg, from Sweden; and Lea Makhoul, a Middle Eastern pop star, and Bouba, a professional make-up artist and ‘masterclass superstar’ (according to Make Up For Ever) from Lebanon.

New additions to the Ultra HD range are: Ultra HD Underpainting, a palette that corrects imperfections; Ultra HD Perfector, a tint that gives skin a glow; and Ultra HD Soft Light, a liquid highlighter that enhances skin tones.

The new Ultra HD collection is available worldwide from March, in all Make Up For Ever and Sephora stores, and online at www.makeupforever.com and www.sephora.com. Hashtags for the campaign are #ultrahdperfector and #ultrahdsoftlight.









