H&M Studio shows spring–summer 2018 at Paris Fashion Week; on sale the next day

Mathias Nordgren/H&M

Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) presented its H&M Studio collection for spring–summer 2018 at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs during Paris Fashion Week, with the catwalk items going on sale the following day (March 1).

Guests included Alek Wek, Winne Harlow, Bianca Brandolini, Joan Smalls, Naomie Harris, Alexa Chung, Charlie Heaton, Ryan Clark, Reece King, Fil Xiaobai, Sira Kante, Anaïs Gallagher, Daisy Lowe, Marie-Ange Casta, Pierre Niney, Natasha Andrews, Leaf Greener, Caroline de Maigret, Erika Boldrink, and Maria Bernard.

The collection has a minimalist, Japanese theme, and the catwalk setting complemented this, with tatami mats, ikebana compositions, and traditional calligraphy on lanterns.

We love the comfortable men’s jackets, stylized Japanese typography on T-shirts, oversized sleeves on knitted tops and blouses, flowing coats, and subtle use of bright colours.

Modelling in the show were Adwoa Aboah, Amber Valletta, Grace Elizabeth and Edie Campbell, among others.

VIPs enjoyed a pre-show dinner, while after the show itself, dance group Strawhatz performed on stage.

‘It was exciting to see our strong statement of print and colour with clean lines inspired by Japanese design. Together with the authentic setting, tableware, decorations and other details, there was a quiet grace that really shone through, and we can’t wait to see how our customers around the world will be styling their favourite pieces,’ said H&M design director Pernilla Wohlfahrt.













Mathias Nordgren/H&M

Mathias Nordgren, Paul Blind, Dominique Maître, Xavier Granet