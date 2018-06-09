Colour returns to 2018 Oscars’ red-carpet fashion; The Shape of Water takes top honours

Guillermo del Toro’swas the favourite going in to the 2018 Oscars, and it scooped top honours for Best Picture and Best Director; Frances McDormand took the opportunity to promote diversity in her acceptance speechFiled by Lucire staff/March 5, 2018/6.09









Colour returned to the Academy Awards’ red carpet on Sunday night, with Lupita Nyong’o in a gold and black Versace gown with jewellery by Niwaka; Nicole Kidman in a strapless cobalt blue Armani Privé gown accessorized with 84 ct of Harry Winston diamonds; Viola Davis wore a bright pink crèpe Michael Kors gown; and also in pink was Best Actress nominee Saoirse Ronan in a powder-pink Calvin Klein gown. Of course there were the more expected hues at the 2018 Oscars: Best Actress nominee Margot Robbie donned a Chanel gown in a bright white; Zendaya wore a brown draped silk chiffon Giambattista Valli gown with jewellery by Bulgari; and Jennifer Lawrence walked the 900 ft of red carpet in a metallic grey Dior number with Niwaka jewellery.

In the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, The Shape of Water, with 13 nominations, took home four awards, including Best Picture, and Best Director for Guillermo del Toro. Perhaps expected after earlier triumphs, Frances McDormand won Best Actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and used her speech to make a stand for diversity in Hollywood; and Gary Oldman, who was the favourite for Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, won his category.

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk won three categories: Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Film Editing.

American director and screenwriter James Ivory, 89, became the oldest Academy Award winner, taking home the Best Adapted Screenplay prize for Call Me By Your Name.

Winners’ list

Actor in a supporting role

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Make-up and hairstyling

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour

Costume design

Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

Documentary feature

Icarus

Sound editing

Richard King and Alex Gibson, Dunkirk

Sound mixing

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landarker, and Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk

Production design

Production design: Paul Denham Austerberry; set decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water

Foreign-language film

Una mujer fantástica (A Fantastic Woman) (Chile)

Actress in a supporting role

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Animated short film

Dear Basketball

Animated feature film

Coco

Visual effects

John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, and Richard R. Hoover, Blade Runner 2049

Film editing

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Documentary: short subject

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Live-action short film

The Silent Child

Adapted screenplay

James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name

Original screenplay

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Cinematography

Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Original score

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Original song

Robert López and Kristen Anderson-López, ‘Remember Me’, Coco

Best director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Actor in a leading role

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Actress in a leading role

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best picture

The Shape of Water