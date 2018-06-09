Colour returns to 2018 Oscars’ red-carpet fashion; The Shape of Water takes top honours
Filed by Lucire staff/March 5, 2018/6.09
Colour returned to the Academy Awards’ red carpet on Sunday night, with Lupita Nyong’o in a gold and black Versace gown with jewellery by Niwaka; Nicole Kidman in a strapless cobalt blue Armani Privé gown accessorized with 84 ct of Harry Winston diamonds; Viola Davis wore a bright pink crèpe Michael Kors gown; and also in pink was Best Actress nominee Saoirse Ronan in a powder-pink Calvin Klein gown. Of course there were the more expected hues at the 2018 Oscars: Best Actress nominee Margot Robbie donned a Chanel gown in a bright white; Zendaya wore a brown draped silk chiffon Giambattista Valli gown with jewellery by Bulgari; and Jennifer Lawrence walked the 900 ft of red carpet in a metallic grey Dior number with Niwaka jewellery.
In the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, The Shape of Water, with 13 nominations, took home four awards, including Best Picture, and Best Director for Guillermo del Toro. Perhaps expected after earlier triumphs, Frances McDormand won Best Actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and used her speech to make a stand for diversity in Hollywood; and Gary Oldman, who was the favourite for Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, won his category.
Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk won three categories: Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Film Editing.
American director and screenwriter James Ivory, 89, became the oldest Academy Award winner, taking home the Best Adapted Screenplay prize for Call Me By Your Name.
Winners’ list
Actor in a supporting role
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Make-up and hairstyling
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour
Costume design
Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
Documentary feature
Icarus
Sound editing
Richard King and Alex Gibson, Dunkirk
Sound mixing
Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landarker, and Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk
Production design
Production design: Paul Denham Austerberry; set decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water
Foreign-language film
Una mujer fantástica (A Fantastic Woman) (Chile)
Actress in a supporting role
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Animated short film
Dear Basketball
Animated feature film
Coco
Visual effects
John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, and Richard R. Hoover, Blade Runner 2049
Film editing
Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Documentary: short subject
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Live-action short film
The Silent Child
Adapted screenplay
James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name
Original screenplay
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Cinematography
Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Original score
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Original song
Robert López and Kristen Anderson-López, ‘Remember Me’, Coco
Best director
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Actor in a leading role
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Actress in a leading role
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best picture
The Shape of Water