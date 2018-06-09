Lucire


Colour returns to 2018 Oscars’ red-carpet fashion; The Shape of Water takes top honours


NEWS Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water was the favourite going in to the 2018 Oscars, and it scooped top honours for Best Picture and Best Director; Frances McDormand took the opportunity to promote diversity in her acceptance speech
Filed by Lucire staff/March 5, 2018/6.09





Above, from top: Jennifer Lawrence in Dior, with jewellery (Kuon earrings and bracelets, Umeutage bracelet and Suiren ring) by Niwaka. Lupita Nyong’o in Versace with Karahana earrings and rings, and Yaegasumi ring by Niwaka. Guillermo del Toro in Giorgio Armani with his Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture.

Colour returned to the Academy Awards’ red carpet on Sunday night, with Lupita Nyong’o in a gold and black Versace gown with jewellery by Niwaka; Nicole Kidman in a strapless cobalt blue Armani Privé gown accessorized with 84 ct of Harry Winston diamonds; Viola Davis wore a bright pink crèpe Michael Kors gown; and also in pink was Best Actress nominee Saoirse Ronan in a powder-pink Calvin Klein gown. Of course there were the more expected hues at the 2018 Oscars: Best Actress nominee Margot Robbie donned a Chanel gown in a bright white; Zendaya wore a brown draped silk chiffon Giambattista Valli gown with jewellery by Bulgari; and Jennifer Lawrence walked the 900 ft of red carpet in a metallic grey Dior number with Niwaka jewellery.
   In the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, The Shape of Water, with 13 nominations, took home four awards, including Best Picture, and Best Director for Guillermo del Toro. Perhaps expected after earlier triumphs, Frances McDormand won Best Actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and used her speech to make a stand for diversity in Hollywood; and Gary Oldman, who was the favourite for Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, won his category.
   Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk won three categories: Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Film Editing.
   American director and screenwriter James Ivory, 89, became the oldest Academy Award winner, taking home the Best Adapted Screenplay prize for Call Me By Your Name.

Winners’ list

Actor in a supporting role
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Make-up and hairstyling
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour

Costume design
Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

Documentary feature
Icarus

Sound editing
Richard King and Alex Gibson, Dunkirk

Sound mixing
Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landarker, and Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk

Production design
Production design: Paul Denham Austerberry; set decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water

Foreign-language film
Una mujer fantástica (A Fantastic Woman) (Chile)

Actress in a supporting role
Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Animated short film
Dear Basketball

Animated feature film
Coco

Visual effects
John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, and Richard R. Hoover, Blade Runner 2049

Film editing
Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Documentary: short subject
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Live-action short film
The Silent Child

Adapted screenplay
James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name

Original screenplay
Jordan Peele, Get Out

Cinematography
Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Original score
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Original song
Robert López and Kristen Anderson-López, ‘Remember Me’, Coco

Best director
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Actor in a leading role
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Actress in a leading role
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best picture
The Shape of Water

Filed under: celebrity, culture, entertainment, fashion, film, living, Los Angeles, Lucire, TV, Zeitgeist

 

