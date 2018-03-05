The suite-est of all







The invitations for Celebrity Connected’s Oscar weekend bash at the Taglyan were not printed on golden tickets, but they may as well have been.

Everywhere you looked, there were delicious sweets, from hand-crafted waffle confections made on site to gorgeously packaged chocolates and cookies brought in from as far away as Kuwait (Monkey Cookies) and Lebanon (Patchi Luxury Chocolates). Picky eaters could opt for luscious apple products from northern California’s North Coast Organic. There were decadent, dark chocolate studded cookies from Las Vegas-based CurlyTop Baker, whose profits are used to help the homeless. PinkaBella Cupcakes’ booth was conveniently located next to BonJo’s gourmet Italian coffee.

Sammy Davis sang about eating dishes. Now you can really have your plate and it, too, with edible candy plates from Sweet Madness Candies—or break it if your favourite nominee doesn’t go home with the stature. On the other hand, Patchi Luxury Chocolates are so opulent one may feel guilty destroying the edible works of art.

The spice that went with the sugar in our headline may have referred to two purveyors of adult toys, Svakom and Maia, or to the ingenious tech devices from Zus by Nonda, allowing anybody to upgrade their well cared-for older cars with some security and safety-related bells and whistles of newer models.

Although there was (unfortunately) no Indian food being served, the team from Hylunia Skincare & Spa in Costa Mesa offered guests the opportunity to try out the spa’s Ayurvedic experience and their in-house advanced skin care products crafted with some zesty botanicals. Safesha, another yummy item we liked among the handful of beauty products offered, is a non-drying and moisturizing hand sanitizer in delicate scents of lavender or sweet orange.

We also enjoyed the 1980s’ throwback presented by Blush & Whimsy—lipsticks that go on clear and customize themselves to one’s body chemistry. For the record, the gold case is far more stylish than the ’80s predecessor.

Continuing the theme of delicious indulgences, Honeydew Sleep Company brought their patented home and travel-sized “scrumptious” pillows in non-allergenic and eco-friendly materials that can easily be adjusted for firmness by removing or adding the stuffing.

Celebrity Connected has long been on the cutting edge with its showcasing of CBD-infused wellness products, showing that they are here to stay and sexier than ever. Fjord CBD Oil Tincture from S&J and the ridiculously chic Infinite CBD promote a new era of well being with a plethora of cannabinoid products and formulations. My Bud Vase, created by Doreen Sullivan, reflects how mainstream marijuana use has become. Her collection of smoking accessories, running the gamut from preppy pastel styles with daisies to art-déco with subtle pipe elements, fit a variety of décor schemes.

As we planned to watch the show from the comfort of home, the silky long-sleeve Ts handed to us by reps from surf–athleisure line Shaka Life added a soft and sweet finish to a busy weekend.—Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor, and Jody Miller, Correspondent




































