Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Hubert de Givenchy, couturier, passes away aged 91


NEWS The French couturier, who designed Audrey Hepburn’s iconic cinematic dresses, and whose clientèle included Grace Kelly and Jacqueline Kennedy, has died aged 91
Filed by Lucire staff/March 12, 2018/18.03



LVMH


Paramount

Above, from top: Hubert de Givenchy, the founder of the Givenchy label. His most famous design, Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress from Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Hubert de Givenchy, the couturier and designer, has passed away aged 91, his family announced on Monday.
   Givenchy, or formally Count Hubert James Marcel Taffin de Givenchy, represented an earlier era of designer, with his aristocratic background and impeccable manners conveying a sense of elegance and refinement, found in the clothes that bear his name.
   His best known design was Audrey Hepburn’s black sheath dress in Blake Edwards’ Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961).
   Having met the actress soon after his house began, she became his muse. He designed the actress’s clothes in Sabrina (1954), although Edith Head won the Oscar for his designs that year, Funny Face (1957), Charade (1963), and How to Steal a Million (1966). He also created Hepburn’s personal clothes.
   Other prominent clients included Grace Kelly, Jacqueline Kennedy (who wore Givenchy in her first state visit to France), the Duchess of Windsor, Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, Leslie Caron, Babe Paley, Maria Callas, Jane Fonda, and Gloria Guinness.
   The younger son of the Marquis de Givenchy and Béatrice Badin, Givenchy spoke of happy times in his childhood going through his grandmother’s fabrics. He studied at the École des Beaux-Arts to train to become a fashion designer, and his mother introduced him to the couture houses.
   Givenchy was an admirer of French couturière Madame Grès and Spanish-born couturier Cristóbal Balenciaga, whom Christian Dior also regarded as a ‘master’.
   After World War II, he worked for Jacques Fath, Robert Piguet and Lucien before being hired by Elsa Schiaparelli in 1947. Backed by his brother-in-law, Louis Fontaine, he started his own label in 1952. At 24, he introduced separates with his first couture collection, items that could be mixed and matched. Ready-to-wear followed soon after.
   In 1988, Givenchy sold his house to LVMH for US$45 million, staying on as head of creative design till his retirement in 1995.
   Since then, John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, Julien MacDonald, Riccardo Tisci and Clare Waight Keller have held the top position.
   Givenchy is survived by his partner, couturier Philippe Venet, and his nieces and nephews and their children.
   His family has requested donations in lieu of flowers be made in his memory to UNICEF, a charity that Hepburn worked tirelessly for.

Also in Lucire’s news section
Karen Elson, Libby Callaway speak at couture exhib...
Victoria & Albert Museum to host Grace Kelly ...
YSL, ﬁrst of two bio-pics on Yves Saint Laurent, o...
AmFAR auction brings out Naomi Campbell, Janet Jac...
Dame Elizabeth Taylor: a style icon remembered
Some of our favourite dresses (so far) at the 63rd...
Filed under: celebrity, culture, fashion, film, history, Lucire, Paris, society

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow