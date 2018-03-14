Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


IACP 2018: learning the secrets of the culinary professionals


NEWS Lola Cristall heads to the International Association of Culinary Professionals for a special weekend
Filed by Lola Cristall/March 14, 2018/14.35





Julie Lowry

The International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) gathered for an educational and informative weekend. Since the late 1970s the member-based group is predominantly comprised of chefs, nutritionists, restaurateurs, and artisan food producers. These skilful experts come together to share their knowledge and expertise. What started off as a group to support its members within the culinary world, amongst established connoisseurs including Julia Child, Anne Willan and Jacques Pepin, grew into a national, even international, sensation. With CEO Martha Holmberg and supportive staff members, the association is filled with extensive culinary mastery and know-how. From sessions to hands-on workshops, even field trips as well as the IACP awards ceremony, members get immersed in the culinary universe.
   Starting off each day with inspirational keynotes at this weekend event, speakers not only shared their experiences, but culinary techniques that would become the envy of all. Renowned American chef Bill Yosses, the former White House executive pastry chef, and called the ‘crust master’ by President Barack Obama, lured guests into his world of Perfect Pie, a range of beautifully prepared pies, each beautifully fit to fill anyone’s appetite. Winemaster Randy Ullom unveiled the techniques and art behind wine-making, focusing on blending chardonnay. Ullom concentrated on how to decipher a drink according to sips, swirls and savoury sensations. Sophie Egan, Ellie Krieger and Jim Romanoff explained how a wide range of food groups can result in optimal health as they explained the most popular and health-filled food trends. Each topic is carefully thought out.
   Sponsors included Cuisinart, Kendall–Jackson, California Ripe Olives, Kerrygold, Nueske’s, Viking, Melissa’s, Mercato as well as a range of other food- and kitchen-based brands.—Lola Cristall, Paris Editor








Julie Lowry

Also in Lucire’s news section
Christie Brinkley teams up with Merz Æsthetics; Ar...
Save the birds, conserve the planet
Turn up the music: GBK’s pre-Grammy lounge i...
Travel diary: from a leap of elegance to a pamperi...
New York celebrates with Wine and Food Festival an...
Finding the Upper East Side’s far eastern ha...
Filed under: living, Lucire, New York

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow