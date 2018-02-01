Lucire


Izzy Bizu and Matt Hitt model Fossil’s summer 2018 watch campaign


NEWS Fossil says it wants to showcase authentic young talent, and recognizes the emotional connection people have to their watches
Filed by Lucire staff/March 25, 2018




Billy Kidd for Fossil

Fossil has released its summer 2018 campaign, featuring singer–songwriter Izzy Bizu and musician Matt Hitt, photographed by Billy Kidd in New York City.
   Bizu has been referred to as ‘south London’s skateboarding soulstress,’ first discovered at her boarding school, where a teacher overheard her and encouraged her to perform. She released her first EP in 2013, and her début album in 2016. That year, she was named BBC Music’s Introducing Artist of the Year. She has also been nominated for a MOBO award, and was a Brits Critics’ Choice finalist. She performed a cover of Edith Piaf’s ‘La foule’ at the 2016 Euros, and selected to open for Coldplay for its US stadium tour in 2017. During the tour, Chris Martin performed with her.
   Welsh-born Hitt began as a model and moved to New York in 2011. He formed a band, Drowners, which was later signed. The group has released full-length LPs and toured extensively, including stops at Coachella and Lollapalooza.
   The two will appear on Fossil advertisements from April 2018, as young, authentic and creative faces.
   Fossil says the campaign takes the brand in a new direction, and showcases bold colours and new leather designs in its summer collection.
   Fossil’s Q hybrid smartwatches for women feature rosé mesh straps, easy-to-read dials and slim cases, while the Q Machine smartwatches for men combines the look of a traditional watch with connectivity. The Minimalist watch has, as the name suggests, a clean face.

Filed under: celebrity, culture, entertainment, fashion, London, Lucire, modelling, New York, photography, technology, tendances, trend

 

