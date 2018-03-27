H&M Conscious Exclusive releases full set of images with Christy Turlington Burns, Aamito Lagum, and Giedrė Dukauskaitė

H&M has released its campaign photography, and images of all the items, from its 2018 Conscious Exclusive collectionFiled by Lucire staff/March 27, 2018/21.50

Hennes & Mauritz has released its full set of Conscious Exclusive images for 2018, with Christy Turlington Burns, Aamito Lagum, and Giedrė Dukauskaitė modelling, in photographs by Mikael Jansson, who has worked with the Swedish retailer over many campaigns.

The collection, previewed in Lucire in February, hits select H&M stores on April 19, with H&M’s Sylvia Park location in Auckland, New Zealand the first to retail it.

The collection of womenswear, shoes and accessories, including jewellery, makes use of Econyl, a regenerated fibre from fishnets and nylon waste, and recycled silver from, inter alia, discarded candlesticks and other scrap metal. Tencel, recycled polyester and organic linen also appear. The collection has been inspired by the Swedish Arts and Crafts’ movement, namely the home of Karin and Carl Larsson, officially the Carl Larsson-gården, but colloquially Lilla Hyttnäs, in the village of Sundborn in Dalarna, Sweden.

















Mikael Jansson