Xiaomi to release Mi Mix 2S phone, with AI dual camera and 2·8 GHz speed, on April 3


NEWS Xiaomi ups its desirability with its latest phone range, and launches its first minimalist gaming laptop
Filed by Lucire staff/March 27, 2018/8.12


Xiaomi has been growing by leaps and bounds lately, offering some of the most desirable phones in the business. And now, the Mi Mix 2S, running a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform (clocking at 2·8 GHz) with what Xiaomi describes as an AI dual camera, is set to take the brand to an even higher plane.
   The Mi Mix 2S has up to 8 Gbyte RAM and 256 Gbyte storage, while its dual cameras use the Sony IMX363 sensor, with 1·4 μm pixels for low-light and backlit photography. The camera also has dual-pixel technology, originally found in high-end digital SLRs. Xiaomi promises fast focusing, post-shot optimization of the image, as well as bokeh effects. There is also an AI voice assistant to control both the phone and smart appliances.
   The phone works on 43 global bands, effectively working anywhere in the world. Wireless charging is supported, and Xiaomi will offer a wireless charging pad as part of the 8 Gbyte RAM, 256 Gbyte storage bundle. It will also be sold separately at 99圆.
   Launch price for the base model (6 Gbyte RAM, 64 Gbyte storage) is 3,299圆 in China, rising to 3,999圆 for the 8 Gbyte RAM, 256 Gbyte storage version. The phones hit retailers there on April 3, including Mi.com online and at Mi Home stores.

   Xiaomi is also launching a 15·6-inch screen gaming laptop with a maximum spec of Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, 16 Gbyte dual-channel DDR4 RAM, and a 256 Gbyte SSD with a 1 Tbyte hard drive. Prices begin at 5,999圆 for the base model, topping at 8,999圆 for the Core i7 model with the GTX 1060 and 16 Gbyte of RAM. This goes on sale on April 13.
   Finally, Xiaomi has released its AI Speaker Mini, going on sale April 3 at 169圆.

Filed under: China, design, living, Lucire, technology, trend

 

