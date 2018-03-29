Beauty moves outside the box

Ipsy is about more than the monthly Beauty Box:headed to Ipsy GenBeauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center over the weekendFiled by Jody Miller/March 29, 2018/0.32

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Ditya Belwal attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Devore Ledridge attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: A general view of atmosphere at ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Jenna Ortega attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Jenna Ortega attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Lynette Cenee attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Madison Miller attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Rachel Richardson attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Olesya Rulin attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: A general view of atmosphere at ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Tara Michelle attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Ditya Belwal attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Madelynn De La Rosa attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Yire Castillo attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Cole Woods attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Kseniya Durst attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Rachel Richardson attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Roxette Arisa Howe attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Michelle DeFraites attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Devore Ledridge attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Madelynn De La Rosa attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Jessica Vu attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Jaleesa Moses attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Spankie Valentine attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Chandler Kinney attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: A general view of atmosphere at ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Gabriel Zamora attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Olesya Rulin attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Laura Sanchez attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Micaela Klein attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Micaela Klein attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Corey Ferrugia and Lynette Cenee attend ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Tara Michelle attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Bailey Sarian attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Yire Castillo attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: The Aces attend ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Emma Salute, Dawson Anderson and Maddie Salute of Temecula Road attend ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Kseniya Durst attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: A general view of atmosphere at ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Cassandra Bankson attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Alisha Wainwright attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Michelle DeFraites attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Monique Coleman attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Laura Sanchez attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Spankie Valentine attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Jessica Vu attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Alisha Wainwright attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Monique Coleman attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Hilty Bowen attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy) LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Roxette Arisa Howe attends ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ipsy)

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Every month, beauty junkies in the know receive a personalized glam bag of the hottest products from trailblazing “beauty box” upstart Ipsy. And for early risers or those who just can’t wait another 30 days for the next Glam Box to arrive, Rise & Shine deals await Ipsy subscribers—affectionately referred to as Ipsters—from top brands at below wholesale. But Ipsters are not ones to be locked into the proverbial beauty box.

You see, Ipsy is about inclusiveness for women of all ages, shapes, and colours to explore their beauty potential. Forget the stand-offish “I’m so perfect and you are a mere mortal” approach that previously characterized the cosmetics’ industry. Ipsy Gen Beauty at the Los Angeles Convention Center is not just an oversized make-up mall: it’s an event where influencers, creators, and make-up devotees congregate for a weekend to discover, explore, and rejoice in all things that make us beautiful.

The red carpet rocked with influencers like Kandee Johnson, Gabriel Zamora, Nikita Dragun, Patrick Ta and many more. Brands represented were from all categories and price points: these included luxury lines like Lancôme, glam deity MAC, cheeky charm from theBalm, and newly launched affordable brands like Note and IPY that don’t compromise on quality. Eyelashes, hair care, brushes, and a multitude of boutique brands hosted dedicated make-up and hair stations where attendees could get touched up, blown out, or acquire how-to tips from brand ambassadors and artists. This was all augmented by a continuous schedule of workshops and live tutorials in the Beauty Lounge on subjects ranging from recreating ’90s-era grunge glamour to tips for achieving a flawless and natural radiance.

Everyone left with an epic bag of beauty and a great time was had. If you missed the LA event, San Francisco and New York are coming up! Check them out on ipsygenbeauty.com.—Jody Miller, Correspondent