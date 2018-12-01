Kendra Scott candles: it’s about more than jewellery







Kendra Scott is a leading personality and figure in the fashion industry. Scott’s brand can be found in prominent international retail stores from Nordstrom and Neiman–Marcus to Bloomingdales’s and Selfridges. After more than a decade in the industry, her elegant creations, with carefully thought-out details, are absolute fashion statements. Three components reign supreme for the American-based brand: family, fashion and philanthropy.

While Kendra Scott stands out for her gorgeous array of stunning accessories, she is also tapping into refreshing scents that would beautify and refresh any space. The Kendra Scott brand has introduced four eye-catching and distinct candles to choose from.

Before plunging into the three gem-stone inspired scents, the KS Signature candle features uplifting notes of lily and blonde woods, which intend to provide a welcoming and warm sensation.

The Rose Quartz candle is a light scent made up of wild peony and rose petals with a subtle mélange of vanilla and raspberry nectar. For a stronger whiff of luxury, the Malachite candle is a mix of exotic frankincense and warm amber while the Amethyst candle is just as alluring with its notes of blackberry and lilac blossoms with a touch of sandalwood.

The exclusive candle collection was developed alongside leading fragrance aficionado, Ann Gottlieb, applying the brand’s personality in each soy wax candle. They are each presented in beautiful and fragile handcrafted vessels with stunning covers for an extra touch of jewellery-inspired glamour.

The candles are not just known for their touch of sophistication and elegance: Scott will also partner with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to support their Random Act of Light programme, allowing clients to support a good cause.—Lola Cristall, Paris Editor







