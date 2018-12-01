Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Kendra Scott candles: it’s about more than jewellery


NEWS Kendra Scott has released a range of candles as glamorous as the jewellery for which the brand is known, reports Lola Cristall
Filed by Lola Cristall/April 6, 2018/12.32




Kendra Scott is a leading personality and figure in the fashion industry. Scott’s brand can be found in prominent international retail stores from Nordstrom and Neiman–Marcus to Bloomingdales’s and Selfridges. After more than a decade in the industry, her elegant creations, with carefully thought-out details, are absolute fashion statements. Three components reign supreme for the American-based brand: family, fashion and philanthropy.
   While Kendra Scott stands out for her gorgeous array of stunning accessories, she is also tapping into refreshing scents that would beautify and refresh any space. The Kendra Scott brand has introduced four eye-catching and distinct candles to choose from.
   Before plunging into the three gem-stone inspired scents, the KS Signature candle features uplifting notes of lily and blonde woods, which intend to provide a welcoming and warm sensation.
   The Rose Quartz candle is a light scent made up of wild peony and rose petals with a subtle mélange of vanilla and raspberry nectar. For a stronger whiff of luxury, the Malachite candle is a mix of exotic frankincense and warm amber while the Amethyst candle is just as alluring with its notes of blackberry and lilac blossoms with a touch of sandalwood.
   The exclusive candle collection was developed alongside leading fragrance aficionado, Ann Gottlieb, applying the brand’s personality in each soy wax candle. They are each presented in beautiful and fragile handcrafted vessels with stunning covers for an extra touch of jewellery-inspired glamour.
   The candles are not just known for their touch of sophistication and elegance: Scott will also partner with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to support their Random Act of Light programme, allowing clients to support a good cause.—Lola Cristall, Paris Editor




Also in Lucire’s news section
IACP 2018: learning the secrets of the culinary pr...
Save the birds, conserve the planet
Christie Brinkley teams up with Merz Æsthetics; Ar...
Turn up the music: GBK’s pre-Grammy lounge i...
Bringing Confucius’ legend to life
Viktor & Rolf, Fragrance du Bois each launch ...
Filed under: design, living, Lucire, New York

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow