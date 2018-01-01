H&M Conscious Exclusive launches with Christy Turlington Burns, Paris Jackson, Naomie Harris, Kate Bosworth

Lucire


NEWS Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns, Paris Jackson, Naomie Harris, Kate Bosworth, Amanda Seyfried, and Mena Suvari among the celebrities at H&M Conscious Exclusive’s launch party in the Hollywood Hills
Filed by Lucire staff/April 9, 2018/1.44


Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images, Charley Gallay/Getty Images

H&M threw a party at Garcia House in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday to celebrate the launch of its 2018 Conscious Exclusive collection, with Christy Turlington Burns, Paris Jackson, Naomie Harris, Kate Bosworth, Amanda Seyfried, Kiersey Clemons, Aijona Alexus, Mena Suvari, Rainey Qualley, Sara Escudero, and Shaun Ross, among others. H&M creative adviser Ann-Sofie Johansson hosted the event.
   Johansson said, ‘It was amazing to see so many of the Conscious Exclusive pieces on such inspiring people tonight. We’re very proud that the collection continues to be such a trailblazer—the floral jacquard pieces and lace dresses made from Econyl, for example, really highlight the beautiful craft and powerful femininity of Conscious Exclusive and clearly show how sustainability and fashion are truly compatible.’
   Turlington Burns said, ‘I’m proud to be a part of the H&M Conscious Exclusive campaign. I really like that they have created such beautiful sustainable fashion while raising awareness of what we can all do to better protect the planet.’
   New Zealand’s H&M Sylvia Park store will be the first to retail the new line when it launches globally on April 19.
   The collection of womenswear, shoes and accessories, including jewellery, makes use of Econyl, a regenerated fibre from fishnets and nylon waste, and recycled silver from, inter alia, discarded candlesticks and other scrap metal. Tencel, recycled polyester and organic linen also appear. The latest range has been inspired by the Carl Larsson-gården, colloquially Lilla Hytt­näs, the home of Karin and Carl Larsson, who were instrumental in the Swedish Arts and Crafts’ movement.

Filed under: celebrity, corporate social responsibility, culture, design, ecology, environment, fashion, film, living, Los Angeles, Lucire, modelling, New Zealand, supermodels, Sweden, tendances, trend

 

