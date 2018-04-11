Lucire


Living Nature's new Ultimate Day Oil invigorates Miss Universe New Zealand semifinalists' skin care


NEWS There were plenty of treats at Miss Universe New Zealand’s Stiletto Camp in Auckland, among them a new release from Living Nature
Filed by Lucire staff/April 11, 2018/22.52


Among the goodies at Miss Universe New Zealand 2018’s Stiletto Camp over the weekend—the first step for semifinalists to become finalists—was Living Nature’s certified natural Ultimate Day Oil.
   It’s newly launched, and appears in a 30 ml premium red bottle. And the oil itself contains the nutrients skin needs to achieve and stay healthy: rosehip and evening primrose oils for essential fatty acids to regenerate tissue, dried calendula flowers infused in jojoba oil to help even out skin tone, lavender and tangerine peel oil with an invigorating, natural scent, and tocopherol and totarol for their antioxidants to neutralize free radical damage.
   Living Nature continues to be one of New Zealand’s highest-profile names in natural beauty and skin care, certified natural by BDIH of Germany.
   The semifinalists also received goodies from Platinum Sponsor Caithy Organics and from new natural beauty brand Arture.
   There are still places left for young women aged 18 to 28 who want to enter Miss Universe New Zealand and take their first step toward the Miss Universe competition. The pageant is holding a one-day-only audition in Auckland on Sunday, May 6. Those interested are invited to visit nextmissnz.com and sign up.


Alan Raga

Above: Semifinalists get made up behind the scenes by Samala Robinson Academy.

Filed under: beauty, corporate social responsibility, ecology, environment, health, Lucire, New Zealand

 

