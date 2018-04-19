Karlie Kloss is Estée Lauder’s new brand ambassador; first video released

Karlie Kloss, who has appeared on 36 Vogue covers, is Estée Lauder’s new global spokeswoman and brand ambassador, the company announced today. She joins Carolyn Murphy, Fei Fei Sun, Gabriella Wilde, Hilary Rhoda, Joan Smalls, Kendall Jenner, Misty Copeland, and Yang Mi.

Kloss will represent Estée Lauder’s Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick, Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup and Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme, in campaigns launching July 2018. Josh Olins photographed the campaigns in Los Angeles and Palm Springs.

Kloss is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist, and her company, Klossy Productions, is releasing related content to share with her 16 million-plus followers on social media.

Social media following appears to have played an important part in Estée Lauder’s selection of models, with Kendall Jenner’s 30 million an appealing target for the company’s products when she was signed in 2014.

In addition, Kloss has appeared on TV, hosting Freeform’s Movie Night with Karlie Kloss and appearing as a correspondent on Netflix’s Bill Nye Saves the World.

The first videos have already appeared on Kloss’s Instagram and YouTube accounts and feature Estée Lauder’s great-granddaughter, Danielle Lauder. The plot revolves around Kloss’s ‘first day at work’ at Estée Lauder HQ in New York City.

Estée Lauder will also support Kloss’s Kode with Klossy initiative, which hosts summer camps in tech for girls aged 13–18, to redress the gender imbalance in the sector.

‘Karlie is the modern-day Estée and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Estée Lauder brand,’ said Stéphane de la Faverie, Estée Lauder’s global brand president. ‘Karlie has achieved tremendous success in her career through hard work, first taking the fashion world by storm, then becoming a media and television personality, and now empowering young women to become future leaders in tech. Her passion for beauty, unique voice and global social media presence will help us continue to inspire and connect with women around the world.’

Kloss said, ‘It is a dream come true to join the Estée Lauder family. I am so inspired by the brand’s legacy and values, from the entrepreneurial spirit of Estée herself to the company’s unparalleled commitment to creating best-in-class products for women around the world. I could not be more proud and honoured to be part of such an iconic brand.’