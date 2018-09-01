Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Hunkemöller and Doutzen Kroes launch swimwear collection in Barcelona


NEWS Dutch model Doutzen Kroes has input into Hunkemöller’s nature-inspired swimwear collection for summer 2018
Filed by Lucire staff/April 27, 2018/9.37




Earlier this week, Hunkemöller and Doutzen Kroes, who was signed to the brand in 2016, launched a swimwear collection in Barcelona, comprising swimsuits, bikinis, beach clothing and accessories.
   The new range, in which Kroes has had design input, features animal prints, raindrops and textures, with the jungle and Latin America as its inspiration. The swimwear features minimalist, simple cuts.
   It marks the sixth collection on which Kroes has worked on with the company.
   Among the guests at the event was blogger Carmen Leenen, of MyDailyFashionDosis.
   The collection goes on sale from May 1 online (see hunkemoller.co.uk), and in physical stores from May 4. Clothing sizes from XS to XL are available, and cup sizes A to F.







Also in Lucire’s news section
H&M Studio shows spring–summer 2018 at Paris ...
Doutzen Kroes launches Hunkemöller’s latest ...
Doutzen Kroes models Hunkemöller’s latest lu...
In brief: Eva Herzigová in Gerry Weber capsule; Il...
Doutzen Kroes and Hunkemöller launch wanderlust-th...
News in brief: British GQ hosts Men of the Year Aw...
Filed under: celebrity, fashion, London, Lucire, modelling, tendances, trend, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow