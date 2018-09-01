Hunkemöller and Doutzen Kroes launch swimwear collection in Barcelona







Earlier this week, Hunkemöller and Doutzen Kroes, who was signed to the brand in 2016, launched a swimwear collection in Barcelona, comprising swimsuits, bikinis, beach clothing and accessories.

The new range, in which Kroes has had design input, features animal prints, raindrops and textures, with the jungle and Latin America as its inspiration. The swimwear features minimalist, simple cuts.

It marks the sixth collection on which Kroes has worked on with the company.

Among the guests at the event was blogger Carmen Leenen, of MyDailyFashionDosis.

The collection goes on sale from May 1 online (see hunkemoller.co.uk), and in physical stores from May 4. Clothing sizes from XS to XL are available, and cup sizes A to F.













