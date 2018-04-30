Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Valmont’s Venetian voyage of the senses


NEWS Valmont recently revealed to Stateside audiences its tantalizing perfume collection, Le Storie Veneziane, which goes on sale there later this year. Lola Cristall examines the new quintet
Filed by Lola Cristall/April 30, 2018/13.17





Above, from top: Valmont’s Le Storie Veneziane Blu Cobalto I, 100 ml. Rosso I, 100 ml. Verde Erba I, 100 ml.

Valmont recently revealed its tantalizing perfume collection, Le Storie Veneziane, which it dubs ‘olfactive high jewellery’. Inspired by the enticing city of Venezia, the creations are enhanced with a seductive beauty and Valmont’s dazzling opulence. The elegance of the flaçons, the sophistication of the designs and the uplifting fragrances take one on a journey of a lifetime. Sophie and Didier Guillon, owners of the Valmont, revive and re-create the romance of Venetian neighbourhoods and surroundings.
   Le Storie Veneziane features five distinct designs. The creative leather caps and artistic, hand-blown Murano glass masks, meticulously designed by master glass-maker Leonardo Cimonlin, highlight the glamour and grandeur that the brand is known for. After connecting through touch, each scent brings Venezia to life. Five distinct destinations throughout Venezia have been chosen, conveying their æsthetics and aroma through each scent.
   The Verde Erba I recreates the fragility and allure of Pontile Sant’Elena, with the glamorous essence of papyrus, syringa and vanilla. The Alessandrite I is reminiscent of L’Arsenale, with a whiff of bergamot, a dab of jasmine and notes of aldehydes for a soft, creative and sophisticated touch. From L’Arsenale, we arrive at San Francesco della Vigna with Rosso I, a powerful scent with a bouquet of spicy pink berries, the oriental touch of oud and the fragility of Damask rose, truly awakening the senses. We move onto Dorsoduro that introduces the sensual scent of Gaggia Medio I. This refreshing creation includes sweet sandalwood, citrusy and spicy cardamom as well as amber.
   After four different and memorable destinations, we reach Campo San Moisè with the attractive aroma of Blu Cobalto I. The passionate scent is derived from woody patchouli of Malacca with a whirl of chocolatey pure cocoa extract as well as opoponax, which leads on to the fresh aroma of vanilla and amber. Each item in the Le Storie Veneziane range either comes in a luxurious, all-leather, travel spray (8·5 ml) or a large extravagant bottle (100 ml) with a uniquely designed Murano glass mask serving as the centre of attention.—Lola Cristall, Paris Editor



Above, from top: Valmont’s Le Storie Veneziane Alessandrite I, 100 ml. Gaggia Medio I, 100 ml.

Also in Lucire’s news section
News in brief: Chanel’s Paris–Salzburg colle...
Round-up for today: Rita Ora rumoured to collabora...
Lucire updates: emerging talent, a new social netw...
Gabrielle Chanel fragrance introduced; Kristen Ste...
Fragrance du Bois launches sustainably sourced Oud...
Haute parfumerie: Lalique and Thierry Mugler relea...
Filed under: beauty, design, Lucire, New York

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow