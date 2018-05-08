Lucire


Met Gala 2018 gets more extravagant, with Katy Perry, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Alek Wek, Olivia Munn


NEWS Religious motifs were out on display as celebrities walked the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala, with the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
Filed by Lucire staff/May 8, 2018/21.18



The Met Gala gets more extravagant by the year, certainly since our first coverage of it in 2001. The benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is now known for over-the-top outfits as well as its expensive tickets and must-see social status, and this year the trend continued.
   The theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, was described in an earlier release as ‘a dialogue between fashion and masterworks of religious art in the Met collection to examine fashion’s ongoing engagement with the devotional practices and traditions of Catholicism.’
   Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton noted, ‘Fashion and religion have long been intertwined, mutually inspiring and informing one another. Although this relationship has been complex and sometimes contested, it has produced some of the most inventive and innovative creations in the history of fashion.’
   The event was co-chaired by Amal Clooney, Rihanna, Donatella Versace, and Anna Wintour. The exhibition opens Thursday, and runs through October 8.
   Celebrities went for everything from angel wings (Katy Perry, in Versace), the Sistine Chapel ceiling (Ariana Grande, in Vera Wang), a Papal theme (Rihanna, in Maison Margiela), a stained-glass window (Gigi Hadid, in Versace), and the Nativity (Sarah Jessica Parker, in Dolce & Gabbana) to something more devilish (Nicki Minaj, in Oscar de la Renta).
   Other celebrities donning extreme designs included Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Irina Shayk, Cindy Crawford, Blake Lively, Gisèle Bündchen and Tom Brady (in Versace); Alek Wek, Olivia Munn, Jasmine Sanders, Lili Reinhart, Kiersey Clemons and Luka Sabbat (all in H&M), and Cardi B (in Jeremy Scott).



Filed under: celebrity, culture, fashion, film, Lucire, Milano, modelling, New York, Paris, society, Sweden, tendances, trend, TV, Zeitgeist

 

