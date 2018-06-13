Lucire


Festival de Cannes day 1: Romee Strijd, Isabelle Adjani and Li Yuchun hit the red carpet


NEWS We begin our celebrity-spotting on day one of the Festival de Cannes, and L’Oréal Paris starts its The Worth It Show, which it streams daily from the Croisette
Filed by Lucire staff/May 9, 2018/6.13





Gisela Schober; Stephane Cardinale/Corbis; Flavien Prioreau

The 71st Cannes Film Festival has kicked off, with the opening ceremony and the première of Asghar Farhadi’s Todos lo saben (Everybody Knows), starring Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz.
   Spotted on the red carpet on day one was Dutch model and Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd, resplendent in a silver Alberta Ferretti custom gown, accessorized with de Grisogono jewellery (High Jewellery necklace in white gold set with one 42·53 ct pear-cut white diamond, blue sapphires and white diamonds, paired with a High Jewellery ring in white gold set with one pear-cut [2·31 ct], one square emerald-cut [5·1 ct] and white diamonds). She walked the red carpet with de Grisogono’s founder and creative director, Fawaz Gruosi.
   L’Oréal Paris continued its long-time support of the Festival de Cannes, and ambassadors Isabelle Adjani and Li Yuchun (李宇春) were on hand for the festival’s opening day. Adjani’s make-up included items from L’Oréal Paris’s Infaillible line, including its 24H Fresh Wear and 24H Lipstick in Timeless Rose, along with the True Match Minerals foundation, Unlimited Mascara, High Contour by Brow Artist, and La Petite Palette in Maximalist.
   Cruz, meanwhile, wore a vintage Chanel gown to her première.
   The French giant also streamed its The Worth It Show, hosted by France 24 anchor Genie Godula and Xenia Tchoumi, with guest Wanuri Kahiu, director of Rafiki, Kenya’s first film débuting at the festival. The film itself had been banned in Kenya due to its lesbian love story, in a country where sex between gays is still punishable by a prison sentence. Adjani also joined the panel alongside Kahiu on the first day. The show also features pro make-up tips from Val Garland, the company’s global make-up director, and is embedded below.


Olivier Borde

Filed under: beauty, celebrity, culture, entertainment, fashion, film, living, Lucire, modelling, Paris, tendances, trend, TV

 

