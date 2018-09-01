Deepika Padukone, Lupita Nyong’o, Iris Mittenaere, Irina Shayk wow at Festival de Cannes’ day 3



Gisela Schober





On day three of the 71st Festival de Cannes, the L’Oréal Paris ambassadors were out in force: Deepika Padukone, Amber Heard, Aja Naomi King, Thylane Blondeau, and Grażyna Torbicka attended the première of Plaire, aimer et courier vite (Sorry Angel).

Padukone walked the red carpet in a stunning white Zuhair Murad number, while Heard’s tiny top and big skirt, by Valentino, was particularly revealing, matched with jewellery by de Grisogono. King also chose Zuhair Murad, namely a silver beaded design, and Blondeau went for a classic look in Alberta Ferretti. Torbicka chose a shimmery silver Viola Piekut gown for her red-carpet appearance.

Grabbing headlines was Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o wore a white Dior couture gown with a caged bodice, while Irina Shayk wore a striking Atelier Versace red gown with not just thigh-high slits, but midriff-high ones, the fabric held together by chains and studs. Her jewellery was by Chopard. Iris Mittenaere, a former Miss France and Miss Universe 2016, chose a white gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high split, with jewellery by de Grisogono.

L'Oréal Paris streamed its third episode of The Worth It Show, hosted by Genie Godula, with Padukone and Heard as special guests, who both discussed their films. In addition, Heard talked about her love of cars. Val Garland, L'Oréal Paris's global make-up director, reminded the audience that there are no rules—and if you get your make-up routine wrong, you simply wipe it off.





























