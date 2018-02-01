Lucire


Araya A. Hargate, Deepika Padukone, Praya Lundberg, Kangana Ranaut attend Festival de Cannes’ day 4


NEWS Chinese director Jia Zhangke’s 江湖儿女 (Ash Is the Purest White) drew plenty of celebrities to the red carpet, including Chompoo, Praya Lundberg, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Moran Atias, and Bella Hadid
Plenty of celebrities attended the 71st Festival de Cannes (Cannes Film Festival) première of the Chinese film 江湖儿女 (Ash Is the Purest White), directed by Jia Zhangke (賈樟柯), including Thai actress Araya A. Hargate (a.k.a. Chompoo), in a feathered jumpsuit by Ashi Studio’s spring 2018 couture collection, and her compatriot, the Swedish–Thai model and actress Praya Lundberg, in a Michael Cinco Couture gown with an embroidered, hand-painted skirt, and jewellery by de Grisogono. Deepika Padukone returned in a bright pink Ashi Studio spring 2018 couture gown, while fellow Indian actress Kangana Ranaut, as a representative of Grey Goose, arrived in a beaded Nedo & Nedret Taciroğlu jumpsuit, also with jewellery by de Grisogono.
   Israeli-American actress Moran Atias wore a black strapless gown with thigh-high split and pink train, and Elsa Zylberstein donned a white gown with a plunging neckline and high split; both chose de Grisogono jewellery to complete their looks.
   L’Oréal Paris ambassadors were out in force, beyond Hargate and Padukone: Aja Naomi King wore a ruby red Pamella Roland gown; Guan Xiao Tong (關曉彤) chose a light pink embroidered tulle gown; Francisco Lachowski, the only male appearing from this group, went for a classic dinner suit; Ukrainian singer Regina Todorenko (Регіна Петрівна Тодоренко) wore a black and red tulle gown, and Cheryl (formerly Cheryl Cole) wore a Zuhair Murad white beaded gown from the resort 2018 collection.
   We also spotted Bella Hadid in a custom Dior design.
   For the fourth episode of L’Oréal Paris’s The Worth It Show, Genie Godula and Ola al Fares hosted guests Aja Naomi King, Kimberose, and director Anja Kofmel. Teen model Thylane Blondeau featured in the beauty versus cinema segment, and Val Garland had more cinematic make-up looks, available below.




















Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow