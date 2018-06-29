Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Festival de Cannes, day 5: 82 women stage protest; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Helen Mirren, Kendall Jenner on red carpet


NEWS Eighty-two women stage a silent protest on day five of the Cannes Film Festival, sending a strong signal about gender inequality in the profession
Filed by Lucire staff/May 13, 2018/6.29





Antony Jones; Dominique Charriau; Venturelli

At the première of Les filles du soleil (Girls of the Sun) on day five of the Cannes Film Festival, 82 women, including Cate Blanchett and Kristen Stewart, who serve on this year’s jury, staged a silent protest to highlight the under-representation of female filmmakers.
   The women walked slowly and silently to the Grand Theatre Lumière for the première, for one of the few films in competition that was directed by a woman, Eva Husson.
   Fittingly, Les filles du soleil centres around female peshmerga fighters in Kurdistan.
   Blanchett stated, ‘We are 82 women, representing the number of female directors who have climbed these stairs since the first edition of the Cannes Film Festival in 1946. In the same period, 1,688 male directors have climbed these very same stairs.
   ‘The prestigious Palme d’Or has been bestowed upon 71 male directors, too numerous to mention by name, but only two female directors.’
   The powerful statement was the news of the day, at a première that saw many big-name celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (in Michael Cinco), Dame Helen Mirren (in Elie Saab, with jewellery by Avakian), Salma Hayek (in Gucci), Amber Heard (in Giambattista Valli), Kendall Jenner (in Schiaparelli), Joan Smalls (in Roberto Cavalli), Hailey Baldwin (in Roberto Cavalli), Jasmine Tookes (in Zac Posen), and Elsa Hosk (in Alberta Ferretti).
   L’Oréal Paris ambassadors, in addition to Mirren, Heard and Rai Bachchan, included Caroline Receveur, Daniella Rahme, and Ola al-Fares.
   L’Oréal Paris’s make-up guide noted that Rai Bachchan used its Mega Palette in Cherry My Chéri, Wake Up and Glow highlighter in Life’s a Peach, and its Infaillible Pro matte gloss in Aphrodite Kiss.
   It also produced the fifth instalment of its The Worth It Show, fronted by Genie Godula and Xenia Adonts (of Xenia Overdose), with guests Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Helen Mirren and LOL director Lisa Azuelos. The celebrities spill some behind-the-scenes gossip: Mirren talks about her friend, Meryl Streep, and Rai Bachchan notes she has just joined Instagram.





















Stéphane Cardinale/Corbis; Antony Jones; Andreas Rentz; Pascal le Segretain; Dominique Charriau; Tristan Fewings; Venturelli; Gisela Schober

Also in Lucire’s news section
Araya A. Hargate, Deepika Padukone, Praya Lundberg...
Deepika Padukone, Lupita Nyong’o, Iris Mitte...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Araya A. Hargate, Kendall ...
Aishwarya Rai, Araya A. Hargate, Soo-Joo Park, Kar...
Festival de Cannes, day five: Sonam Kapoor, Mary J...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rihanna among the most gla...
Filed under: beauty, celebrity, culture, entertainment, fashion, film, India, living, Lucire, modelling, Paris, society, tendances, trend, TV, Web 2·0

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow