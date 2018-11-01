Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Forever young


NEWS Jody Miller attends beauty events in Los Angeles, including the Keratin Complex Color service, and tries NuFace’s pioneering new NuBody, an at-home, cellulite-busting toning device
Filed by Jody Miller/May 14, 2018/11.53


While the extended frenzy of award season now a distant memory, spring and summer beauty trends are having their moment in the sun. In looks-obsessed Los Angeles, that means a host of media events that showcased the hottest beauty trends under the sun.

Colour me Keratin






Nothing sparkles in the sunlight more than a head of healthy hair that flickers with every beam. And when that hair colour actually improves the condition of your hair, then run, don’t walk, to your nearest salon that offers the exclusive Keratin Complex Color service. Choose from KeraLuminous permanent colour, KeraBrilliance demi-permanent colour, or GraffitiGlam for a bold avant-garde touch. All provide exceptional grey coverage, increased moisture retention, and brilliant reflective results free of brash or unwanted tones.
   Held at the rustic chic Martinez & Samuel Salon on the Sunset Strip, invitees were treated to a complete colour service by Keratin Complex professional colourists. I had the good fortune of having lead educator Paul Dobbert mix and apply my precision colour. While receiving my service, Paul explained the many benefits of the new keratin-infused formulas, which include ceramides and a special Botanical PowerBlend. All combined, these impart hair with an unsurpassed shine, luminosity, and depth of colour. The result is frizz-free, smooth, and longer lasting colour with improved texture and overall hair condition.

Cellulite is not pretty





And it is not on your wardrobe must-have list for summer. Fear not, you still have some time before summer officially begins to treat stubborn cellulite from the same company that produces the most advanced at home facial toning device.
   A sunlit West Hollywood home was the meeting place for invited guests to experience NuBody, the cellulite busting toning device by NuFace. Just like its face-toning pioneering predecessor, NuBody is the first FDA-cleared at-home device to help smooth and contour dimpled skin. Powered by an exclusive Micro-4 technology, cellulite prone skin can be beach-ready in a fraction of the time obtained by diet and exercise alone.
   Guests were treated to a facial or body treatment of choice, plus a gift to experience the NuBody experience at home. Champagne and a presentation by Tera from the founding NuFace family made for an intimate and informative afternoon.—Jody Miller, Correspondent

Also in Lucire’s news section
Natural goodness abounds at Expo West 2018
Beautifully free spirits: 2017’s Indie Beauty Expo...
Celebrity Connected: a platform for the “gre...
Golden Globe suites: another great GBK “sign...
Beauty moves outside the box
New beauty highs at the TMG
Filed under: beauty, hair, health, Los Angeles, Lucire, technology

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow