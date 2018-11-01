Forever young

While the extended frenzy of award season now a distant memory, spring and summer beauty trends are having their moment in the sun. In looks-obsessed Los Angeles, that means a host of media events that showcased the hottest beauty trends under the sun.

Colour me Keratin













Nothing sparkles in the sunlight more than a head of healthy hair that flickers with every beam. And when that hair colour actually improves the condition of your hair, then run, don’t walk, to your nearest salon that offers the exclusive Keratin Complex Color service. Choose from KeraLuminous permanent colour, KeraBrilliance demi-permanent colour, or GraffitiGlam for a bold avant-garde touch. All provide exceptional grey coverage, increased moisture retention, and brilliant reflective results free of brash or unwanted tones.

Held at the rustic chic Martinez & Samuel Salon on the Sunset Strip, invitees were treated to a complete colour service by Keratin Complex professional colourists. I had the good fortune of having lead educator Paul Dobbert mix and apply my precision colour. While receiving my service, Paul explained the many benefits of the new keratin-infused formulas, which include ceramides and a special Botanical PowerBlend. All combined, these impart hair with an unsurpassed shine, luminosity, and depth of colour. The result is frizz-free, smooth, and longer lasting colour with improved texture and overall hair condition.

Cellulite is not pretty











And it is not on your wardrobe must-have list for summer. Fear not, you still have some time before summer officially begins to treat stubborn cellulite from the same company that produces the most advanced at home facial toning device.

A sunlit West Hollywood home was the meeting place for invited guests to experience NuBody, the cellulite busting toning device by NuFace. Just like its face-toning pioneering predecessor, NuBody is the first FDA-cleared at-home device to help smooth and contour dimpled skin. Powered by an exclusive Micro-4 technology, cellulite prone skin can be beach-ready in a fraction of the time obtained by diet and exercise alone.

Guests were treated to a facial or body treatment of choice, plus a gift to experience the NuBody experience at home. Champagne and a presentation by Tera from the founding NuFace family made for an intimate and informative afternoon.—Jody Miller, Correspondent