Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Sonam Kapoor, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Mahira Khan lead celebrities on day 7 of the Festival de Cannes


NEWS Spike Lee’s comedy–drama BlacKKKlansman brought out stars such as Sonam Kapoor and Bella Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival; meanwhile, L’Oréal Paris’s The Worth It Show goes out in style, with its final episode featuring Jane Fonda, Michael Madsen, Sabrina Ouazani, and Cassie Howarth
Filed by Lucire staff/May 15, 2018/5.34






Venturelli; Dominique Charriau; Pascal le Segretain

Sonam Kapoor, Naomi Campbell, Ming Xi (奚夢瑤), Mahira Khan and Jane Fonda were among the celebrities walking the Cannes Film Festival red carpet at the première of Spike Lee’s BlacKKKlansman, a comedy–drama based on the real-life story of a black American police officer, Ron Stallworth, who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s.
   Both Sonam Kapoor and Winnie Harlow opted for gowns by Ralph & Russo, with classical red-carpet flair; Harlow’s jewellery was by de Grisogono. Supermodel Naomi Campbell wore Poiret, the relaunched label now designed by Yiqing Yin, with jewellery by de Grisogono. Jane Fonda wore Valentino; Kristen Stewart chose a short Chanel number with heels by Christian Louboutin. Cate Blanchett was resplendent in Givenchy, while Bella Hadid showed off her figure wearing vintage Elie Saab.
   Natasha Poly wore Versace, with jewellery by de Grisogono; the high jewellery house was also the choice of Nicole Scherzinger. Alessandra Ambrosio chose Zuhair Murad, Sabrina Ouazani wore Lanvin, and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan wore Alberta Ferretti with jewellery by Chopard. Also on the red carpet representing L’Oréal Paris (along with Fonda, Kapoor and Khan) were Ming Xi and Lena Meyer-Landrut.
   Day seven also the final episode of the French beauty giant’s The Worth It Show, hosted by Genie Godula. In a departure from previous episodes, Godula did not have a social-media “watcher” keeping an eye on questions from the viewing audience, but it was just as well, considering the star power she had around her for the final show: guests Jane Fonda, Michael Madsen, Sabrina Ouazani, and Cassie Howarth joined her in the studio, while Deepika Padukone, Cheryl (Cole), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Alban Ivanov had recorded segments. L’Oréal Paris’s make-up supremo Val Garland showed herself to be a real trooper, carrying on her make-up segments despite a sore throat that she had been nursing for days. The show, as they say, must go on.



























Venturelli; Gisela Schober; Dominique Charriau; Emma McIntyre; Pascal le Segretain; Olivier Borde; Stéphane Cardinale/Corbis; Andreas Rentz; Vittorio Zunino Celotto;

Also in Lucire’s news section
Araya A. Hargate, Deepika Padukone, Praya Lundberg...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Araya A. Hargate, Carla Br...
Deepika Padukone, Lupita Nyong’o, Iris Mitte...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Araya A. Hargate, Kendall ...
Festival de Cannes, day 5: 82 women stage protest;...
Party time at the Festival de Cannes, day seven: B...
Filed under: beauty, celebrity, culture, fashion, film, India, living, Lucire, modelling, New York, Paris, supermodels, tendances, trend, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow