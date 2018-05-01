Sonam Kapoor, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Mahira Khan lead celebrities on day 7 of the Festival de Cannes









Venturelli; Dominique Charriau; Pascal le Segretain

Sonam Kapoor, Naomi Campbell, Ming Xi (奚夢瑤), Mahira Khan and Jane Fonda were among the celebrities walking the Cannes Film Festival red carpet at the première of Spike Lee’s BlacKKKlansman, a comedy–drama based on the real-life story of a black American police officer, Ron Stallworth, who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s.

Both Sonam Kapoor and Winnie Harlow opted for gowns by Ralph & Russo, with classical red-carpet flair; Harlow’s jewellery was by de Grisogono. Supermodel Naomi Campbell wore Poiret, the relaunched label now designed by Yiqing Yin, with jewellery by de Grisogono. Jane Fonda wore Valentino; Kristen Stewart chose a short Chanel number with heels by Christian Louboutin. Cate Blanchett was resplendent in Givenchy, while Bella Hadid showed off her figure wearing vintage Elie Saab.

Natasha Poly wore Versace, with jewellery by de Grisogono; the high jewellery house was also the choice of Nicole Scherzinger. Alessandra Ambrosio chose Zuhair Murad, Sabrina Ouazani wore Lanvin, and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan wore Alberta Ferretti with jewellery by Chopard. Also on the red carpet representing L’Oréal Paris (along with Fonda, Kapoor and Khan) were Ming Xi and Lena Meyer-Landrut.

Day seven also the final episode of the French beauty giant’s The Worth It Show, hosted by Genie Godula. In a departure from previous episodes, Godula did not have a social-media “watcher” keeping an eye on questions from the viewing audience, but it was just as well, considering the star power she had around her for the final show: guests Jane Fonda, Michael Madsen, Sabrina Ouazani, and Cassie Howarth joined her in the studio, while Deepika Padukone, Cheryl (Cole), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Alban Ivanov had recorded segments. L’Oréal Paris’s make-up supremo Val Garland showed herself to be a real trooper, carrying on her make-up segments despite a sore throat that she had been nursing for days. The show, as they say, must go on.





















































Venturelli; Gisela Schober; Dominique Charriau; Emma McIntyre; Pascal le Segretain; Olivier Borde; Stéphane Cardinale/Corbis; Andreas Rentz; Vittorio Zunino Celotto;