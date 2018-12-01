Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


TVR returns, showing new Griffith at London Motor Show


NEWS The new TVR Griffith in launch spec will appear at the London Motor Show (May 17–20)
Filed by Lucire staff/May 17, 2018/12.44



Trevor is back: computer game entrepreneur Les Edgar gained control of the British car brand, TVR, from Russian businessman Nikolai Smolenski in 2013. Under Smolenski, the famed Blackpool firm’s sports car production ground to a halt, and Edgar and his team have worked hard over the last few years to bring TVR bang up to date. Visitors to the London Motor Show this month (May 17–20) can get to see the new TVR Griffith, priced from £90,000, up close.
   The name might be old (it dates from the 1960s, and was revived in the 1990s) but the new car isn’t a retro rehash of TVRs past. Instead, TVR has equipped it with a Ford five-litre V8 that’s been worked on by Cosworth, mated to a Tremec Magnum six-speed manual, all in a composite package that weighs 1,250 kg. TVR promises 400 bhp per tonne from the set-up.
   Inside, the instrumentation and infotainment system are driver-focused, says TVR. There is a fully digital instrument display in front of the driver, while infotainment is served on a portrait-oriented screen in the centre console.
   The new Griffith will be joined by some historical TVRs, as part of a Built in Britain display. Staff will be on hand to discuss specifics about the car.
   Edgar said, ‘In the design of the new Griffith, we’ve worked hard to ensure it is as usable in urban traffic as it is thrilling on a country B-road, so we’re delighted to show it in detail to visitors of the London Motor Show.
   ‘TVR is a brand with exceptional heritage as a British manufacturer, and we are committed to producing the new Griffith in Ebbw Vale, Wales, so it is fitting that it should feature in the Built in Britain display.’

Also in Lucire’s news section
The Design Museum hosts Ferrari 70th anniversary e...
A glimpse into £140 million of Ferraris at the Des...
Ssangyong revives Korando nameplate for small SUV
Aston Martin reveals Vanquish Zagato, with product...
BMW unveils sportier fourth-generation Mini in Oxf...
Jaguar releases new video showing F-type prototype...
Filed under: design, history, living, London, Lucire, technology

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow