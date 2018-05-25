News in brief: Dua Lipa, Nyden team up; Anolon releases Advanced Tri-Ply cookware

H&M’s Nyden brand (styled /Nyden) has announced it will team up with the British singer–songwriter Dua Lipa on four capsule collections, although the range will only be available up to UK size 16.

‘My first love is music, but fashion also plays an important role in my life because I believe it’s so vital to self-expression. I look for clothes that reflect strength and fearlessness, but also match up to today’s fast pace. So I’m excited to be co-creating with Nyden on my designs—it’s going to be a collection that’s completely suited to me, both on-stage and off, and for my fans,’ said Lipa in a release.

‘Dua is one of the most renowned pop artists in the world today. Her strong and fierce attitude, not to mention distinctive style, make her a perfect fit for the Nyden tribe and philosophy,’ said Stina Force, Nyden’s creative director. ‘Dua’s inspiring outlook and style is why we have chosen to work with her and co-create multiple collections.’

Lipa follows other Nyden creatives, including footballer Jérôme Boateng, singer–songwriter Justine Skye, tattoo artist Dr Woo and actress Noomi Rapace.—Lucire staff





Anolon continues to lure consumers with glamorous looks and sheer function in their cookware. Recently, Anolon introduced their Advanced Tri-Ply with SureGrip handles. The pots and pans enable evenly cooked ingredients throughout, while design-wise, they remain on top: the sturdy stainless steel and heat-resistant silicone handles are available in two distinct colours, onyx and bronze. The durable glass lids help cooks check on their progress, while maintaining optimal heat and containing the moisture. The pieces are also oven-safe for up to 200°C (400°F). Chefs and cooks alike can enjoy their Anolon selection, from the sleek two-piece pizza set with a beautiful pizza board and pizza cutter, their chic bread board with dipping dish, to their lavish stainless steel sets. Anolon stays true to durability, creativity and convenience delivering to a range of culinary aficionados, cooks or simply kitchen decorators.—Lola Cristall, Paris Editor









Read Lola Cristall’s story on the Mauviel 1830 range here.