Fog and Stone announces luxurious, sustainable pyjama range in pure Egyptian cotton

Fog and Stone’s range of sustainable pyjamas is New Zealand-made, and the label is particularly proud of it.

Founders Christina Goss and Justine Vanstone see Fog and Stone as part of the ‘slow fashion’ movement, with a high-quality pyjama range made from sustainably grown 100 per cent Egyptian cotton.

‘In the words of Dame Vivienne Westwood we want our customers to “Buy less. Choose well. Make it last,”’ says Goss.

The pair chose Egyptian cotton—a material, they stress, is grown ‘by people who respect their workers and the earth and want to leave the world a better place for future generations’—after a year’s worth of sourcing, sampling and first-hand testing (including sleeping and washing).

The result is a range that features loose John & Yoko pyjamas inspired by culottes and kimonos; the Victoria & Albert set for cooler months; and the Jack & Rose set for a sunny, mid-winter escape.

Each set is boxed with personalized paper with a hand-written card.

Prices begin at NZ$120. The pyjamas can be ordered online at www.fogandstonehome.com.







