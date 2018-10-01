Lucire


Shiseido relaunches Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate with multiple global events


NEWS Shiseido has the clout to relaunch its Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate in six cities over two days, as part of reinventing itself and reminding us that the brand is relevant
Filed by Lucire staff/June 3, 2018/10.01


Shiseido has relaunched its Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate serum, but instead of just one party, the Japanese cosmetics’ giant had the clout to do launches all over the globe in quick succession, in Paris (on May 31), Tokyo, Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore, and Malibu, Calif. (on June 1).
   Shiseido also saw the multiple launches as an opportunity to rebrand itself, with its long-term vision entitled Vision 2020.
   The company found that its market share had been declining despite people’s attitudes toward it being more favourable, and that it had spent less on R&D and marketing. Under CEO Masahiko Uotani, Shiseido is ramping up its efforts to change that, and to become more relevant to consumers.
   Relaunching Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate is one step toward its brand rejuvenation. As one of Shiseido’s best sellers—one bottle was sold every 13 seconds in 2017—and one of its most awarded, Shiseido has used it as a cornerstone of a new campaign, hashtagged #StrongSouls.
   ‘The #StrongSouls campaign is a motivating expression of the product’s end promise. A salute to the inner strength of every individual, #StrongSouls invites each of us to embrace our own convictions, our personal power and the empathy that unites us with others, through these shared celebrations and the sense of positivity they evoke,’ says the company.
   Shiseido’s campaign film features Koharu Sugawara dancing through Tokyo.

