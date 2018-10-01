Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Fierce and fit in Bangkok as Miss Universe New Zealand touches down on retreat


NEWS Miss Universe New Zealand’s 2018 retreat begins, the reinvigorated competition’s sixth offshore, this year returning to Thailand
Filed by Lucire staff/June 5, 2018/10.51






Alan Raga

On June 4, the 20 finalists of Miss Universe New Zealand flew to Bangkok for this year’s retreat, staying at the Pathumwan Princess Hotel for the first leg of their trip. Joining them were the reigning Miss Universe New Zealand, Harlem-Cruz Atarangi Ihaia, and former runner-up Seresa Lapaz.
   The staff at Thailand Élite gave the ladies a special welcome as they arrived at the airport in Bangkok, and sped everyone through passport control and customs. Asia Holidays arranged the transport to the hotel, while the ladies had the Silom Night Market and Asiatique—the Riverfront on their itineraries, dining at Ko Dang Talay.
   Day two saw finalists get to know the Pathumwan Princess Hotel properly, checking out what they offered by way of fitness: not only does the hotel lay claim to the finest fitness facilities in Bangkok on its eighth floor, the Olympic Club boasts a 9,000 m² space, with 100 workout stations, rooftop tennis courts, jogging tracks, and a 25 m saltwater swimming pool.
   Lucire will report from Bangkok and Pattaya as the retreat progresses, with photos that add to the story on social media.
   Supporting their journeys are sponsors including the Slumber Crew in Auckland, which hosts fun sleepovers, and Libby’s Fine Jewellery, specialists in finely crafted and lovingly created jewellery, at a location we know very well on Lake Road in Takapuna. Libby’s were behind the engagement ring of The Bachelor New Zealand’s Art Green and winner Matilda Rice.
   Kingstons, quantity surveyors and construction cost consultants, has come on board as a Gold Sponsor for Miss Universe New Zealand. Platinum Sponsors Caithy Organics and Arture provide some of the beauty products for the finalists; promotional consideration has also been provided by Samala Robinson Academy. More updates can be found via Miss Universe New Zealand’s Facebook page.





























Alan Raga

Also in Lucire’s news section
A full day in Bangkok for Miss Universe New Zealan...
Miss Universe New Zealand 2014 ﬁnalists arr...
Miss Universe New Zealand 2014 ﬁnalists bid...
Miss Universe New Zealand 2014 ﬁnalists visit Patt...
Miss Universe New Zealand 2014 ﬁnalists ful...
Tania Dawson crowned Miss Universe New Zealand 201...
Filed under: beauty, health, living, Lucire, modelling, travel, Volante

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow