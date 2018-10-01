Fierce and fit in Bangkok as Miss Universe New Zealand touches down on retreat
Filed by Lucire staff/June 5, 2018/10.51
On June 4, the 20 finalists of Miss Universe New Zealand flew to Bangkok for this year’s retreat, staying at the Pathumwan Princess Hotel for the first leg of their trip. Joining them were the reigning Miss Universe New Zealand, Harlem-Cruz Atarangi Ihaia, and former runner-up Seresa Lapaz.
The staff at Thailand Élite gave the ladies a special welcome as they arrived at the airport in Bangkok, and sped everyone through passport control and customs. Asia Holidays arranged the transport to the hotel, while the ladies had the Silom Night Market and Asiatique—the Riverfront on their itineraries, dining at Ko Dang Talay.
Day two saw finalists get to know the Pathumwan Princess Hotel properly, checking out what they offered by way of fitness: not only does the hotel lay claim to the finest fitness facilities in Bangkok on its eighth floor, the Olympic Club boasts a 9,000 m² space, with 100 workout stations, rooftop tennis courts, jogging tracks, and a 25 m saltwater swimming pool.
Lucire will report from Bangkok and Pattaya as the retreat progresses, with photos that add to the story on social media.
Supporting their journeys are sponsors including the Slumber Crew in Auckland, which hosts fun sleepovers, and Libby’s Fine Jewellery, specialists in finely crafted and lovingly created jewellery, at a location we know very well on Lake Road in Takapuna. Libby’s were behind the engagement ring of The Bachelor New Zealand’s Art Green and winner Matilda Rice.
Kingstons, quantity surveyors and construction cost consultants, has come on board as a Gold Sponsor for Miss Universe New Zealand. Platinum Sponsors Caithy Organics and Arture provide some of the beauty products for the finalists; promotional consideration has also been provided by Samala Robinson Academy. More updates can be found via Miss Universe New Zealand’s Facebook page.