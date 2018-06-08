Last night in Bangkok for Miss Universe New Zealand’s 2018 finalists

Five-star dining, shopping, and a cruise into the night for Miss Universe New Zealand 2018’s Top 20Filed by Lucire staff/June 8, 2018/13.46







Alan Raga

Miss Universe New Zealand’s Thailand retreat continued with the Top 20’s final day in Bangkok.

The finalists had a more relaxed morning before heading to Hua Chang Heritage Hotel for a 1 p.m. lunch.

Then it was shopping time, with the top management of MBK hosting the finalists at the MBK Center.

The evening’s programme saw the finalists on the Chaophraya dinner cruise, a luxury five-star cruise on the Chaophraya river on board the Grand Chaophraya, which included live entertainment and dancing, before retiring to their Bangkok base at the Prathumwan Princess Hotel.

Alan Raga’s photographs, some of them hitherto unpublished, capture the finalists’ last day before embarking to Pattaya.



































