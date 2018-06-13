Calling for a celebration: Culinary Institute of America, Audobon Society, and Otis College of Art and Design play host





Phil Mansfield

The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) held their Leadership Awards at the glamorously grand and majestic Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. The evening honoured five distinct personalities who have paved the way for future generations in the world of popular culinary creativity. Each havecarried their savoir-faire and knowledge from the CIA to new heights, sharing their knowledge with their fans and viewers.

The gathering, entitled Stars of the Small Screen, was a magnificent evening of luxury, grandeur and extravagance. Anne Burell, Julia Collin Davidson, Amanda Freitag, Sara Molton and Geoffrey Zakarian shared their perspectives and experiences as they each accepted their award. They are celebrated for their considerable impact in the food and cuisine industry as prominent cooks and chefs on television.

With the support of family and friends, they proved to what extent home-cooking can be easy, whether they prepared for an intimate group of people or a larger party. Food is an art and chefs are artists, the plates their canvases. Their ingredients are chosen accordingly, adding flavour, intense colour schemes and creative allure. Each chef brings their success and appreciation for food to the screen.

As people enjoyed themselves amongst old and new friends, the night also raised scholarship funds for CIA students. The festive occasion included entertaining musical performances and a silent auction, while guests indulged in a delicious three-course meal and succulently paired wine.











Phil Mansfield

We turn to the National Audubon Society’s annual Women in Conservation event, which bestows Audubon’s Rachel Carson Award to American women who have greatly contributed to the community with their array of knowledge, profound talent and extensive expertise within the domain of conservation and the environmental movement. Their beneficial assistance and input have impacted the community and society on an international level. The three honorees were Gina McCarthy, the former EPA administrator under President Barack Obama and professor of public health practice at Harvard; Mary Powell, the president and CEO of Vermont Green Mountain Power; and Dorceta E. Taylor, professor at University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability. A room full of spectacular women and avid supporters of the society gathered at the splendid Plaza Hotel. Stunning orchids accessorized each table and opulent chandeliers glistened. While the event recognizes advocates within the field, it is also a driving force to teach people to lead in the world of conservation.



Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan



Sunny Norton







Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan













Sunny Norton

Otis College of Art and Design’s 36th Annual Scholarship Benefit and Fashion Show brought together fashion aficionados, art lovers as well as admirers on the eve of the college’s centennial year. For the first time, the event was held at the West Los Angeles campus. Guests were warmly welcomed by benefit chair Shelley Reid and Otis College president Bruce Ferguson. Notable guests included Claudia Cividino, CEO of Bally Americas; designer Jason Wu; Libertine’s Johnson Hartig; Ironhead’s Jose Fernández; Marisol Gerona Bradford, the VP of Design and Development at NBC Universal Consumer Products; as well as a number of other supporters and industry insiders. Designs were revealed on stage, put together by students and their mentors, who included Cividino, Hartig, Bradford, Bleu’s Rod Beattie, Poesia’s Chris Chang, Fernández, costume designer Luise Mingenbach, Prairie Underground’s Davora Lindner and Alo Yoga’s Sapna von Sick. The runway show unveiled more than 100 captivating designs. The chair of the Fashion Design Program at Otis College, Jill Zeleznik, honoured William Wang, who was celebrated as the student designer of the year.—Lola Cristall, Paris Editor





















Lee Salem