Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Miss Universe New Zealand 2018 retreat: fireworks in Pattaya


NEWS The Miss Universe New Zealand finalists packed a great deal in to their last days in Pattaya
Photographed by Alan Raga
Filed by Lucire staff/June 14, 2018/10.55





Alan Raga

The second leg of Miss Universe New Zealand’s 2018 retreat took place in Pattaya. Asia Holidays got the finalists there, along with current titleholder Harlem-Cruz Atarangi Ihaia (Miss Universe New Zealand 2017) and former runner-up Seresa Lapaz, hosting a yacht cruise with cocktails en route, before everyone checked in to the Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya.
   The first evening’s dinner was hosted by the Amari Hotel, with the finalists reaching their destination using the local transport. Fireworks lit up the sky that evening over the Hard Rock Hotel in celebration.
   Day five saw a morning visit to the Tiger Park Pattaya, with the finalists taking lunch there. Hotel Baraquda Pattaya hosted them for their second dinner—a particularly sumptuous one—before they headed back to the Hard Rock Hotel at 9 p.m. for more fireworks by the pool in 35°C heat.
   Their most cultural day at Pattaya was day six, with the floating market starting the day at 9 a.m. After an afternoon photo shoot, the finalists headed to the Kaan Theatre for dinner (at Greyhound Restaurant) and its spectacular two-hour show combining live action and cinema, exploring Thai history and legends. They finished the evening with a photo shoot with the cast.
   Day seven was at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya, with photo shoots by the Soul Lounge, lobby, pool, the Rock Wall, and the hotel entrance. The hotel hosted lunch and a cocktail party, the ladies’ last official engagement in the Thai resort town.
   The Grand Final of Miss Universe New Zealand 2018 will be held on August 4 at Skycity Theatre, networked in New Zealand on Bravo, and streamed globally through this site and others.

Day 5


















Alan Raga

Day 6






















Alan Raga

Day 7





















Alan Raga

Day 8







Alan Raga

Also in Lucire’s news section
Last night in Bangkok for Miss Universe New Zealan...
Serenity on the Miss Universe New Zealand 2018 ret...
Miss Universe New Zealand 2014 ﬁnalists arr...
Miss Universe New Zealand 2014 ﬁnalists visit Patt...
Miss Universe New Zealand 2014 ﬁnalists experience...
A full day in Bangkok for Miss Universe New Zealan...
Filed under: beauty, culture, entertainment, fashion, Lucire, New Zealand, photography, travel, Volante

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow