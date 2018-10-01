Miss Universe New Zealand 2018 retreat: fireworks in Pattaya







The second leg of Miss Universe New Zealand’s 2018 retreat took place in Pattaya. Asia Holidays got the finalists there, along with current titleholder Harlem-Cruz Atarangi Ihaia (Miss Universe New Zealand 2017) and former runner-up Seresa Lapaz, hosting a yacht cruise with cocktails en route, before everyone checked in to the Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya.

The first evening’s dinner was hosted by the Amari Hotel, with the finalists reaching their destination using the local transport. Fireworks lit up the sky that evening over the Hard Rock Hotel in celebration.

Day five saw a morning visit to the Tiger Park Pattaya, with the finalists taking lunch there. Hotel Baraquda Pattaya hosted them for their second dinner—a particularly sumptuous one—before they headed back to the Hard Rock Hotel at 9 p.m. for more fireworks by the pool in 35°C heat.

Their most cultural day at Pattaya was day six, with the floating market starting the day at 9 a.m. After an afternoon photo shoot, the finalists headed to the Kaan Theatre for dinner (at Greyhound Restaurant) and its spectacular two-hour show combining live action and cinema, exploring Thai history and legends. They finished the evening with a photo shoot with the cast.

Day seven was at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya, with photo shoots by the Soul Lounge, lobby, pool, the Rock Wall, and the hotel entrance. The hotel hosted lunch and a cocktail party, the ladies’ last official engagement in the Thai resort town.

The Grand Final of Miss Universe New Zealand 2018 will be held on August 4 at Skycity Theatre, networked in New Zealand on Bravo, and streamed globally through this site and others.

