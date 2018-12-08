Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


In the tradition of the legend: John Wayne Cancer Institute Odyssey Ball raises US$500,000


NEWS John Wayne’s name and reputation continue to do good, as the cancer institute named for the actor raises a cool half-million to fund research, treatment and education, reports Elyse Glickman, with Jody Miller
Photographed by Vince Bucci
Filed by Elyse Glickman/June 15, 2018/12.08





Vince Bucci Photography & Video

While there’s much talk about awards’ season, Los Angeles and Hollywood also have their charity season. Although there are less pomp and circumstance on a national and international level, there’s a lot of star power involved in drawing attention to a variety of causes. Midway between the Academy Awards and the Emmy Awards, summertime offers prominent members of the Hollywood community opportunity to spread word on beloved charities and focus on more important issues beyond telling industry influentials who should be up for a nomination or award.
   On June 9, there was a round-up of physicians, philanthropists, cancer survivors and their family members at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu for the 33rd edition of the John Wayne Cancer Institute Odyssey Ball. Attendees at the angels- and cowboy-themed event—celebrating a way of American life the organization’s legendary namesake made globally famous—collectively rustled up nearly US$500,000 to finance cancer research, treatment, and education at the institute.
   MC Kate Flannery, best known for her role on the US version of The Office, was “on” the entire evening, from the awards’ presentation to the raffle after a dinner of barbecue steak, chicken, and wines from the property’s vineyards. Her sunny personality and playful repartee reflected the gratitude of individuals and families benefiting from oncology and scientific breakthroughs from the organization’s efforts and those tirelessly giving their time to make those efforts possible.
   New York Times best selling author Lewis Howes was presented with the prestigious ‘Generation of Hope Humanitarian’ award. Howes accepted the award from Anita Swift, John Wayne’s granddaughter and the current president of the Auxiliary. He was recognized for his work as a motivational speaker, his The School of Greatness podcast, and advisory board member of Pencils of Promise, in addition to his efforts on behalf of the John Wayne Cancer Institute.
   The celebration also saluted the organization’s past presidents, a group of 14 philanthropic women who have led the charge in raising more than US$20 million to date for critical cancer research and education programmes, with ‘The Trailblazer’ award.—Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor, with Jody Miller, Correspondent










Vince Bucci Photography & Video

Also in Lucire’s news section
A sense of irreverence and youth at Celebrity Conn...
This Oscar season, W stands for WOW!
All that and a bag of gifts!
Turned on, tuned in: Doris Bergman’s seventh...
Golden Globe suites: another great GBK “sign...
New beauty highs at the TMG
Filed under: celebrity, health, living, Los Angeles, Lucire, society

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow