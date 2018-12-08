In the tradition of the legend: John Wayne Cancer Institute Odyssey Ball raises US$500,000







Vince Bucci Photography & Video

While there’s much talk about awards’ season, Los Angeles and Hollywood also have their charity season. Although there are less pomp and circumstance on a national and international level, there’s a lot of star power involved in drawing attention to a variety of causes. Midway between the Academy Awards and the Emmy Awards, summertime offers prominent members of the Hollywood community opportunity to spread word on beloved charities and focus on more important issues beyond telling industry influentials who should be up for a nomination or award.

On June 9, there was a round-up of physicians, philanthropists, cancer survivors and their family members at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu for the 33rd edition of the John Wayne Cancer Institute Odyssey Ball. Attendees at the angels- and cowboy-themed event—celebrating a way of American life the organization’s legendary namesake made globally famous—collectively rustled up nearly US$500,000 to finance cancer research, treatment, and education at the institute.

MC Kate Flannery, best known for her role on the US version of The Office, was “on” the entire evening, from the awards’ presentation to the raffle after a dinner of barbecue steak, chicken, and wines from the property’s vineyards. Her sunny personality and playful repartee reflected the gratitude of individuals and families benefiting from oncology and scientific breakthroughs from the organization’s efforts and those tirelessly giving their time to make those efforts possible.

New York Times best selling author Lewis Howes was presented with the prestigious ‘Generation of Hope Humanitarian’ award. Howes accepted the award from Anita Swift, John Wayne’s granddaughter and the current president of the Auxiliary. He was recognized for his work as a motivational speaker, his The School of Greatness podcast, and advisory board member of Pencils of Promise, in addition to his efforts on behalf of the John Wayne Cancer Institute.

The celebration also saluted the organization’s past presidents, a group of 14 philanthropic women who have led the charge in raising more than US$20 million to date for critical cancer research and education programmes, with ‘The Trailblazer’ award.—Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor, with Jody Miller, Correspondent



















