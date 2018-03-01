Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Hunkemöller releases “ambassadors’ collection”, swimwear designed after social media influencers


NEWS Lisa Anckarman, Nora Olivia and Lynn Quanjel worked with the team at Hunkemöller on a collection driven by their own tastes and preferences
Filed by Lucire staff/July 1, 2018/3.00


Hunkemöller has released a limited-edition swimwear collection inspired by its own spokesmodels, Lisa Anckarman, Nora Olivia, and Lynn Quanjel.
   The trio are social media influencers with respectable Instagram followings: Anckarman with 66,900; Nora Olivia with 54,400; and Quanjel with 58,700.
   Each was invited to Hunkemöller’s HQ earlier this year to meet with the company’s designers, and these sessions have informed the “ambassadors’ collection”.
   The looks are monochrome, bold and sexy, befitting the younger market to which the women belong.
   The campaign’s photo shoot took place on Silhouette Island, in the Seychelles, in March.
   Earlier Hunkemöller collaborations have been with Doutzen Kroes, Pamela Reif, and Caro Einhoff.
   The collection is now available at www.hunkemoller.co.uk.








Also in Lucire’s news section
Emily Ratajkowski leads DKNY’s intimate appa...
Izzy Bizu and Matt Hitt model Fossil’s summe...
Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns fronts H&...
Kate Moss and Gigi Hadid together for Stuart Weitz...
Alessandra Ambrósio and daughter Anja front Jordac...
Karlie Kloss to model Topshop’s spring–summe...
Filed under: culture, design, fashion, London, Lucire, modelling, photography, tendances, trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow