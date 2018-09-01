Lucire


Selena Gómez, Guan Xiaotong, Timmy Xu and Kiko Mizuhara appear in Coach’s fall 2018 campaign


NEWS An international cast reflects New York City’s melting-pot diversity in Coach’s fall 2018 campaign, showing a collection that blends romanticism with mysticism
Filed by Lucire staff/July 3, 2018/9.45



Steven Meisel

Selena Gómez stars in Coach’s fall 2018 collection, in her third campaign for the brand. A star team was behind the scenes: the campaign was photographed by Steven Meisel, with Fabien Baron overseeing creative direction, Pat McGrath the make-up, and Guido Palau the hair.
   Joining Gómez on the campaign were fellow brand ambassadors, actors Kiko Mizuhara (水原希子), Guan Xiaotong (關曉彤), and Timmy Xu (許魏洲). Models included Ali Latif, Blesnya Minher, Joaquim Arnell, Lily Nova, Nina Gulien, Remington Williams and William Grant.
   The campaign concept uses a collage, representing the layering of the clothes. The cast is intentionally multicultural, reflecting New York’s melting pot and the locals’ unique dressing.
   Also appearing in the visuals are moss green classic cars, street art on brick walls, and murals depicting US midwestern prairies and deserts, suggesting the colours in the collection.
   In the collection are prints featuring vintage wallpaper, prairie lace dresses, fringed leather biker jackets, teddy bear-style shearling coats, bomber and varsity jackets, cross-body bags, and rucksacks. Coach says the collection blends ‘romanticism and nostalgia’ with the ‘darker gothic and mystical twist’ of New York City, taking 1990s sportswear as its starting-point.
   Coach creative director Stuart Vevers worked with artist Chelsea Champlain for the roses, moths and floral skulls that appear on its leather Dreamer bags (one of which is held by Gómez in the campaign), while leather coats by Coach’s first designer, the legendary Bonnie Cashin, have been revived for fall 2018.

Filed under: celebrity, China, culture, design, fashion, film, globalization, history, Lucire, modelling, New York, photography, tendances, trend

 

