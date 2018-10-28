Royal New Zealand Ballet’s Strength and Grace commemorates 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage



Ross Brown

The Royal New Zealand Ballet’s Strength and Grace season commemorates the 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New Zealand, the first country where women won the right to vote.

Four female choreographers will première works for the season, curated by RNZB artistic director Patricia Barker. The season also marks the company’s 65th anniversary.

Sarah Foster-Sproull (New Zealand), Danielle Rowe (Australia), Penny Saunders (USA), and Andrea Schermoly (South Africa) will showcase their ballets at the Wellington Opera House on August 17 and 18.

All four are highly acclaimed in the world of ballet: Foster-Sproull is a professional teaching fellow at the University of Auckland, and teaches at Unitec and the New Zealand School of Dance. Rowe is the associate artistic director of SF Dance Works in San Francisco, and a former Australian Ballet principal artist. Saunders is choreographer-in-residence at Grand Rapids Ballet, and formerly of Ballet Arizona, Cedar Lake Ensemble and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago. Schermoly is the former director of the contemporary department at the Marat Daukayev School of Ballet in Los Angeles, and a two-time winner of the outstanding choreographer award at the Youth America Grand Prix.



Andrew Foster



Jade Butler



Tom Maday



